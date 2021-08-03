Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

DPHARM Launches its 11th Annual Clinical Trials Innovation Conference with Patient Co-Chairs and More from the Conference Forum

SFGate
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. The Conference Forum has announced the launch of the 11th annual DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Research conference, taking place on September 28-29, 2021 at the Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, MA. “We are delighted to feature patient representation in leadership roles...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayank Mishra
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Clinical Trials#Leo Pharma#The Conference Forum#Prweb#Dpharm Patient Co Chairs#Cancer#New York University#Global Head#Digital Channels Citi#Svp#Gilead Sciences#Phd#Oxford Covid#J J#Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Medical & Biotechmeddeviceonline.com

11th Annual PODD Drug Delivery Conference Announces 2021 Keynotes

The Conference Forum is pleased to announce that the 11th annual PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery conference will take place in-person on October 28-29, 2021, at The Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, MA. PODD brings together the R&D industry and the drug delivery community to figure out the...
Small BusinessPosted by
The Press

Zapier Announces First Annual User Conference -- ZapConnect

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the leader in easy automation for small and medium businesses — today announced its first annual user conference, ZapConnect, will be held virtually on October 21, 2021. The free one-day conference will bring together thousands of Zapier users and partners for...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Aquestive Therapeutics To Participate In 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) - Get Report, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients' unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, announced today that the management team will participate in a panel entitled "Got My Mind Set On You - Advancing Novel Epilepsy Targets" at the 12 th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference to be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:30 am ET. The team will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.
paconsulting.com

3 Key ways to improve patient & physician education on clinical trials

Consider the last time you visited your physician and they presented you with treatment options for a diagnosis. Did they mention clinical trials? Have they ever mentioned clinical trials? Approximately one out of every two people living in the United States will have taken a prescription drug in the past 30 days. That’s more than 150 million unique individuals benefiting from the successful outcome of clinical trials. Extrapolated globally, that’s hundreds of millions of people each month. Without that perspective, it can be difficult to truly appreciate the importance of clinical research and its impact on society. Despite its importance and society’s reliance on clinical trials, there is still a lot of work to do to improve public perception, education, and trust surrounding the topic. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry ranked last on a list of 25 major industries, making it the most poorly regarded. According to Gallup’s Work and Education Poll, 58% of respondents viewed the pharmaceutical industry negatively, placing it below historically controversial sectors such as the federal government and oil and gas. Since the pandemic and as a result of the herculean efforts of the industry, pharma companies have seen a noticeable boost in positive public perception. Increased media coverage, targeted industry messaging, and a desire by the public to remain educated in the face of a pandemic are key factors contributing to the rise in positive sentiment. However, positive sentiment alone is not enough to support the development of the next generation of medicines. Perception must translate into action and, more importantly, participation in clinical research.
TheStreet

Onto Innovation To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Onto Innovation Inc., (ONTO) - Get Report today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:. B. Riley Securities Live Summer Summit: The conference will take place live on August 18 and 19, 2021, with Onto Innovation management...
medicalkidnap.com

Former Pfizer VP Warns Childbearing-age Women: ‘Do not Accept These Vaccines’

Dr. Michael Yeadon discussed recent findings indicating that experimental COVID-19 vaccines concentrate in a woman’s ovaries and induce an ‘autoimmune attack’ on the placenta. Excerpts:. In his brief presentation at Wednesday’s online “Stop the Shot” conference, former Pfizer vice president Dr. Michael Yeadon highlighted three reasons why women of childbearing...
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.
HealthPosted by
Verywell Health

What to Know About Lipitor (Atorvastatin)

Lipitor (atorvastatin) is a cholesterol-lowering medication that belongs to the statin class of drugs. Statins lower cholesterol levels in the blood by blocking 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme A (HMG CoA) reductase, an enzyme that's needed for the liver to produce cholesterol. Lipitor comes in oral tablets and is available as a generic.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary evidence suggests that the variant, also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy