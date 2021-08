In the wee hours of Sunday morning, Xander Schauffele claimed the gold medal in men’s golf at the Tokyo Olympics. For Schauffele, it was a welcome triumph after a major season of almosts and nearlies. For the United States, it meant the gold medal was coming home for the first since 1900. While there was no ticker-tape parade or White House visit (at least not yet), on Tuesday the medal made its first big stop on home soil at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where Schauffele pulled off the boss move of all boss moves, stepping to mic rocking his new bling for everyone to see.