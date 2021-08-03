KnowBe4's Kelly Barrena Recognized as Runner-up for the Ripple Match 2021 Campus Choice Recruiting Awards

Center for Career Development | Washington College. How has the Career Center helped you with the Grad School process?. “Applying to graduate school can seem like a very intimidating process, but with the help of Career Services I was able to break down each step in order to make the process more doable and produce a high quality application. They were willing to meet on multiple occasions, help review my personal statement, and figure out a back up plan incase I did not get accepted to the institution I was applying for. Whether you are a recent alum or current student, I highly recommend taking advantage of the services the Career Center offers in order to increase your chances of success when applying to graduate schools and programs.” – Emma ’20.