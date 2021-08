Disney+ has pulled Jack Black's 2010 movie Gulliver's Travels from its service. What's On Disney+ was first to report the move, noting that there is no specific explanation as to why the movie was removed. It only launched on the streaming service about two months back, so it's possible that Disney+ had only contracted to have it for that amount of time. The outlet speculates that the movie may be added back at some point in the near future.