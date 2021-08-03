Cancel
NBA

NBA Soundsystem: Free agency frenzy

Sporting News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Draft is barely in the rearview mirror and free agency is in full swing. NBA.com's Carlan Gay and Scott Rafferty will recap the draft and give their takes on the early reported deals in free agency. Has the balance of power shifted at all in the NBA? Do...

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
Dennis Schroder's Free Agency Takes A Turn For The Worse

When the Los Angeles Lakers picked up Dennis Schroder last season, many fans saw this as the perfect opportunity to improve. Schroder was brought in as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, and the expectation was that Schroder would take the Lakers to the next level on offense. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as Schroder largely struggled throughout the season, especially during the playoffs where the Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns.
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Danny Green inks two-year deal worth $20 million

Former UNC basketball sharpshooter Danny Green has signed a new two-year contract. Danny Green signed a two-year, $20 million deal on Wednesday night to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers. Green’s new contract comes during what has turned out to be a very quiet offseason and free agency for the 76ers — unless you count the constant chatter and speculation surrounding the team’s many attempts at dealing All-Star guard Ben Simmons.
Reggie Miller To Fan Saying Players Are Ring Chasing: “Perhaps, But You And Many Others Are The Same People Who Kill Guys For Being Loyal And Ringless, Can’t Have It Both Ways... Go Get Dat Jewelry."

Superteams are a big topic around the NBA these days. Everybody has an opinion on this, including former players. One would think that Reggie Miller would be against these teams, but it's the opposite. The Indiana Pacers legend is actually enjoying all the moves during the offseason, especially from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers Daily

Report: Major update offered on Andre Iguodala potentially joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are among one of three final choices for forward Andre Iguodala in free agency. “I’m told 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has narrowed his playing choices down to the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers,” The Athletic’s Sham Charania said. “Iguodala would provide either of those three teams a winning presence on the floor, as he’s been a part of three NBA championships with the Warriors dynasty.
Kawhi Leonard isn't going to play next season, says Jared Greenberg

The consensus around the NBA is that superstar free agent Kawhi Leonard, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in July, will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason and eventually sign a new max contract. But one of the most mysterious players in the league has...
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kawhi Leonard Free Agency News

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has the option to opt-out of his contract with the team ahead of free agency. But recent reports indicate that he isn’t going anywhere. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that Kawhi is expected to re-sign with the Clippers this summer. He’ll...
The Game Haus

Cleveland Cavaliers: Free Agency Woes Continue

Small-market teams in the NBA typically struggle to land notable free agents. The only real exception is when a small-market team gets their hands on an NBA superstar. For example, LeBron James in Cleveland swayed many free agents. Teams located somewhere like Minnesota is simply not as attractive as playing...
NBA Free Agency Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Has Interest In Signing With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them if they hope to fill some of the notable voids on their roster following an early exit from this year's playoffs. There has been no shortage of rumors involving the Lakers and their potential targets in free agency. Even if the front office does what it can to shore up some much-needed cap space, they will need to find ways to get some bang for their buck this offseason.

