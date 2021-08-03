Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Secretary of Labor Visits the St. Louis Job Corps Center

constructforstl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, visited the St. Louis Job Corps on Thursday, July 15, spending over an hour visiting the Center’s “Construction Row.”. The Secretary seemed very much in his element as he interacted with students, asking questions about their decisions to join Job Corps and their career training choices. He expressed his gratitude to the students who have chosen the construction trades as a career path and was candid about his career choices, especially his tenure as a labor leader in Boston.

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Visits#The St Louis Job Corps#Center#Job Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsAOL Corp

Labor secretary: U.S. economy is at a 'fragile' point

After the July jobs report showed the biggest employment increase in almost a year, the Biden administration is urging Americans to get vaccinated to stave off health and economic threats posed by the Delta variant. "[We] can't let this get out of control," U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in...
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Marty Walsh Promotes Biden Administration’s Infrastructure & Jobs Plan During Visit to St. Louis

From Labor Tribune: “There’s nothing wrong with being a union member,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said last week while visiting with St. Louis union workers, health officials, business leaders, and state and local officials as part of a nationwide tour to St. Louis to promote President Biden’s Build Back Better initiative and infrastructure plan.
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

St. Louis Community College’s Success Has It Poised to Meet Labor Shortage with Prop R

From The Missouri Times: Dr. Jeff Pittman is the epitome of the St. Louis Community College motto: “Expanding minds. Changing Lives.”. When he inherited the leadership of the largest community college in the state in 2015, it was languishing. Pittman was the fifth chancellor in eight years. But since coming to St. Louis from Indiana, Pittman has deftly implemented his mission of stability and efficiency to St. Louis Community College (STLCC).
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

St. Louis Development Corp. Names Daffney Moore as Chief of Staff

SLDC, the economic development arm for the City of St. Louis, announced today the appointment of Daffney Moore as Chief of Staff/Director of Equity & Inclusion. Moore will be the strategic advisor and counsel to the newly selected Executive Director, Neal Richardson. In her role, Moore will oversee strategic business...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis Startup Launches Career Connector to Help Job Seekers Land Roles that Pay What They Deserve

St. Louis, Missouri: Fyrst Gen LLC launched the Career Connector, a first-of-its-kind platform that connects job seekers from diverse backgrounds to junior and mid-level roles that pay salaries they deserve. The Career Connector is a seven-minute quiz that factors in needs, years of experience, and relevant industry to calculate the right salary range and provide a new way to connect with recruiters.
Lifestyleseehafernews.com

DATCP Secretary Designee to Visit Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center Today

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is continuing its three-year anniversary today by welcoming a couple of state dignitaries. DATCP Secretary-Designee Randy Romanski and Acting Secretary Anne Sayers from the Department of Tourism will be on hand this afternoon. They will tour the variety of hands-on exhibits at the Discovery Center...
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Posted by
Southside Matt

Bill prepares drivers for double taxation

Making sure that the rich pay their fair share, President Biden’s White House has for months been stating that taxes would not be raised on families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet one aspect of the Infrastructure Bill is potentially set to hit these families the hardest.
Collegesfox7austin.com

Several colleges, universities cancel tuition debt for students for COVID-19 relief

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to overshadow the economy, many colleges and universities are easing the financial burden of their students and canceling tuition debts. City University of New York announced last month that it is using federal coronavirus relief funds to erase up to $125 million in debt and unpaid fees for more than 50,000 students who were enrolled during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy