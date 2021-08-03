Secretary of Labor Visits the St. Louis Job Corps Center

Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, visited the St. Louis Job Corps on Thursday, July 15, spending over an hour visiting the Center’s “Construction Row.”. The Secretary seemed very much in his element as he interacted with students, asking questions about their decisions to join Job Corps and their career training choices. He expressed his gratitude to the students who have chosen the construction trades as a career path and was candid about his career choices, especially his tenure as a labor leader in Boston.