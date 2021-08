A number of other research firms have also commented on ZI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.61.