Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

ATN to Open Its First Retail Store in Texas

SFGate
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. American Technology Network (ATN), a leader in the tech optic industry, is opening its first retail store in Texas, which leads the nation in hunting license holders at 1.12 million people. Located in the Grapevine Mills Premium Mall in the Dallas, TX area, the 1300sq/ft space will feature their entire assortment of Smart HD products along with an assortment of Night Vision and products in Mossy Oak camo patterns.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Local
Texas Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Dallas, TX
San Francisco, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atn#Atn#Night Vision#Prweb#Tech Optics#Smart Hd Optics#Ultra#Thermal Imaging#Abl#Http Www Atncorp Com#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Curry Up Now’s First Texas Location Breaks Ground in Dallas, Spurring Excitement for Its Upcoming Opening

The nation’s dominant Indian fast casual concept begins construction on its first Texas restaurant in the popular Grandscape complex. Grandscape will be one of the largest and most unique mixed-use real estate developments in the country when the complex is fully complete. Located in the Dallas metropolitan area, the project will stretch across more than 400 acres and feature more than 3.9 million square feet of retail, entertainment, residential, dining and attractions.
RetailPosted by
The Press

UNice Hair Keeps High Sales Growth at Its Retail Stores

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice, a leading supplier of 100% virgin human hair, has announced its retail stores are flourishing and keeping a high annual sales growth. So far, the company has successfully opened four UNice retail stores in the United States to provide the widest range of high-quality virgin human hair wigs and excellent customer service to customers.
Dallas, TXPosted by
TheStreet

RIGHT ON BRANDS ANNOUNCES NEW STORE OPENING IN AUSTIN, TEXAS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

Dallas, Texas, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc.™ (OTC Pink: RTON), a developer of a broad line of hemp-based foods, beverages, tinctures, topical products and the exciting new Delta-8 product line is proud to announce that it is in agreed to negotiations for its first licensed store opening in Austin, Texas. This new store will be in North Austin off Parmer Lane and Mo Pack Expressway. Opening of the store is planned by the end of August 2021.
Woodbury, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Off-price retail store Sierra will open a St. Cloud location in August

The off-price retailer Sierra will open its first Minnesota store outside of the Twin Cities next month. The company's seventh Minnesota location will open in St. Cloud on Aug. 14 at Rivertown Village (3959 2nd St. S.), Sierra announced Thursday. The brand (formerly known as Sierra Trading Post) bills itself as an affordable option for apparel, footwear and more, touting prices that are 20-60% below those of full-price retailers.
Retailtechweez.com

itel P37 Goes on Offer in its Retail Stores Countrywide

Itel smartphones are widely loved by consumers in Kenya and across the continent as reported by Counterpoint. The company is now offering discounts on its latest smartphone, the itel P37. itel P37 is the successor to last year’s itel P36. itel P37 comes with a 6.5″ HD+ Waterdrop screen with...
Orange County, CATechCrunch

Polestar to double its retail stores as it seeks to ramp up EV sales

The company, which is the electric performance vehicle brand under Volvo Car Group, said it is also planning to double the number of retail stores to 100 locations and add more service centers by the end of the year. Some of the retail locations will be temporary pop-up stores. The Swedish automaker has more than 650 so-called “service points” in Polestar markets and wants to exceed 780 by the end of 2021.
Texas Statefranchising.com

The Vitamin Shoppe Signs its First-Ever Franchise Agreement for New Stores in the Texas Communities of East Austin, New Braunfels, and Harlingen

The agreement is part of an innovative franchise model that expands The Vitamin Shoppe’s retail footprint beyond its own 680+ directly operated stores, in partnership with local entrepreneurs. July 26, 2021 // Franchising.com // SECAUCUS, N.J. - The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the...
Seattle, WAseattlerefined.com

Everlane opens University Village store, first in the PNW

Everlane is has arrived in Seattle. The ethically-conscious modern essentials clothing brand is opening its first store in the Pacific Northwest at University Village on Aug. 5. This will be Everlane's eighth store in the United States. According to the brand, the Seattle location was built using FSC-certified wood from...
Scottsdale, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Parachute Opens its 12th Retail Location in Scottsdale Quarter

Founded by trailblazing entrepreneur and author Ariel Kaye, Parachute is an LA-based modern home essentials brand loved for its eco-conscious bedding, bath, and homewares. What started online-only in 2014 as a small collection of premium linens has turned into one of the most exciting names in the industry – with a thoughtfully considered collection of best-selling essentials, including The Eco-Comfort Mattress, rugs, linen curtains, nursery must-haves, robes and loungewear, classic towel bundles, and, of course, linen sheet sets.
Retailthefastmode.com

Optus Deploys mmWave 5G at its Flagship Retail Store with Nokia & Casa Systems

In an Australian first, Optus has installed cutting edge mmWave 5G technology into one of its flagship stores as it takes yet another step towards delivering this super-fast, exciting new technology directly into the hands of its customers. Optus' Queen Street retail store in Brisbane has become the first location...
BusinessCarscoops

Porsche Opens Its First Stand-Alone Service Center In The USA

Porsche has just opened its first freestanding service center in the United States with a facility near the Atlanta airport. The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta features 13 lift bays and forms part of an expansion of Porsche Cars North America headquarters at the site, which also includes a Porsche Experience Center track.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch get big price cuts at Amazon

Want to step up your personal tech game? Smartwatches are all the rage, and you can save big with these price cuts. The Apple Watch deals and the Samsung Galaxy Watch deals happening now at Amazon make this the perfect time to either upgrade your existing watch or dive into the world of smartwatch technology. Both of these watches have big price cuts at Amazon right now: The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for $199, marked down $30 from $229. The Samsung Galaxy Watch has an even deeper discount: It’s currently marked down to $195, for a whopping $105 off the regular price of $299. Both watches qualify for free shipping and returns for Amazon Prime members.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Best deals for August 5 - 3D Resin Printer for $99, Sony 65-inch TV, and more!

Friday's best deals include $200 off a Anycubic 3D Printer, $231 off a LG gaming monitor, iTunes movie sales, and more. Shopping online for the best discounts and deals can be an annoying and challenging task. So rather than sifting through miles of advertisements, check out this list of sales we've hand-picked just for the AppleInsider audience.
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams

Table of Contents The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro The Best Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on iPhones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell Apple...
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ElectronicsInverse

The best flat screen TVs

[Get the most out of movies, television shows, and gaming with an upgraded television. Let’s tweak this wording for a lede that sounds less salesy (aka making it more of a statement rather than a directive)] The best flat screen TVs have the display, resolution, and features to fit your needs and budget.
ShoppingAndroid Authority

Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday in July deals right now

Whether you choose to celebrate Christmas in July or not is up to you, but Best Buy is getting in the holiday spirit. Right now, it’s running a Black Friday in July sale across just about every category in the store. In true Black Friday fashion, there are plenty of deals to go around. It can be overwhelming to sift through all of your options, so we’ve gone ahead and gathered up a few of our favorites.

Comments / 0

Community Policy