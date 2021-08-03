Poll finds bipartisan support for federal election protection efforts
A vast majority of voters, across the political spectrum, would support Congress taking action to combat election subversion, new polling found. The survey found strong bipartisan support for legislation to secure ballots, combat voter intimidation and protect election results from partisan interference. The poll, released Tuesday, was conducted by Republican pollster Chris Perkins of Ragnar Research Partners for Secure Democracy and Protect Democracy, a pair of nonpartisan nonprofits focused on election integrity.thefulcrum.us
Comments / 0