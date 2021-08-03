Poll finds bipartisan support for federal election protection efforts

Jane Mayer's latest investigation for 'The New Yorker' is about rich and powerful conservative groups that are exploiting Trump's false claims of widespread election fraud in order to promote alterations in the way that ballots are cast and counted. "The 2020 election is long since over in most people's minds, and settled and decided," Mayer says. "But these groups are doubling down in the money they're putting into and the effort they're putting into trying to push the idea of fraud — potentially in order to challenge the 2022 midterms, and the 2024 election."