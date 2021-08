Aug. 2—It's been a good week for Paul Williamson. Actually, in reality it's been a pretty good year for him. After committing to a new workout regimen that focused on building upper body strength over the winter, the sweet swinging lefty has dropped his handicap by as much as four shots this summer. The results have shown brightly in the past week with a first place finish at a Wisconsin State Golf Association senior tour event at La Crosse Country Club on Monday, before tying for first place in another WSGA senior tour event at Cedar Creek on Tuesday.