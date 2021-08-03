ParentSquare Partners With Serent Capital for Significant Growth Investment

With competitive corporate pressures to reduce IT operations and security costs, transitioning workloads and data to the cloud are unstoppable — but the most challenging question is how to govern the process to ensure a predictable, accountable, and scalable transition, and resulting cloud infrastructure that accounts for the diverse interests of the internal stakeholders and the regulators. The latest Forrester Research report, Best Practices: Cloud Governance, gives cloud leaders a blueprint and best practices for cloud governance and accounts for stakeholders, workload targets, processes and tools.