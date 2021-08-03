Cancel
ParentSquare Partners With Serent Capital for Significant Growth Investment

 4 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. ParentSquare Inc., provider of the premier unified school-to-home engagement platform for K-12, today announced it has received a significant investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology and tech-enabled services companies. The investment will further accelerate ParentSquare’s growth plans, including introduction of new products and services and expansion into additional geographic markets.

The Establishment of ViaBTC Capital Renovates the Blockchain Investment Ecosystem

On August 6, 18:30 (UTC+8), the official website of ViaBTC Capital — ViaBTC’s new subsidiary went live, which also marked the official establishment of the newly initiated platform. At the same time, soon as it was incorporated, ViaBTC Capital has launched its first round of venture capital funds towards the global crypto industry, committed to building an investment ecosystem integrating capital, resources and post-investment services.
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Billon Group Launches the Unified Enterprise DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology)

Groundbreaking platform brings businesses a regulatory-compliant blockchain technology for seamlessly managing data -- and fiat cash. Billon Group, founded in 2015 with the goal of unleashing the transformational capabilities of blockchain in the regulated world, has now launched its Unified Enterprise DLT, the latest blockchain-based, layer one protocol and system that uniquely combines three asset classes -- national currency, data, and documents -- into a single, high-performance distributed ledger (DLT).
ACI Worldwide expands alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud

ACI Worldwide announced an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud. The alliance will accelerate and expand ACI’s cloud payments offerings in Microsoft Azure as more financial institutions (FIs) embrace digital transformation. With global demand for SaaS-based payment offerings increasing, ACI and Microsoft will...
Intuit Expanding Team in India

Intuit is planning to add 350 additional people to its team of approximately 1,100 team members who currently work at Intuit's India location, which has been ranked as the #3 place to work in India in 2021. The expansion will primarily be for the company's Software Engineering, Product Management, Experience...
Establishing a comprehensive cloud governance strategy

With competitive corporate pressures to reduce IT operations and security costs, transitioning workloads and data to the cloud are unstoppable — but the most challenging question is how to govern the process to ensure a predictable, accountable, and scalable transition, and resulting cloud infrastructure that accounts for the diverse interests of the internal stakeholders and the regulators. The latest Forrester Research report, Best Practices: Cloud Governance, gives cloud leaders a blueprint and best practices for cloud governance and accounts for stakeholders, workload targets, processes and tools.
Dark Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Apple, Dell EMC, AWS

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Dark Analytics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Dark Analytics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Dark Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Nsight, Inc. Expands Its Global Footprint to Gurugram, India

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Nsight, Inc., the leading global technology consulting firm that helps organizations orchestrate their Digital Transformation around business solutions in Customer Experience, CPQ, ERP, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data & Analytics, announced that this morning in Gurugram, India, they went live with their 7th business operations office globally and their 2nd in India. The office was inaugurated by Sumit Bhatia, Executive Director and Board Member at Nsight, Inc.
Venture Capital Investment Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story with Accel, Benchmark Capital, First Round Capital

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Venture Capital Investment Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Venture Capital Investment market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Allari: A Delivery Platform that quickens the growth of your business. (Reply)

Welcome to Allari, an IT Enterprise Consulting Service provider and a Delivery Platform that gives a solid framework for having value conversations based on requirements while also allowing for efficiencies through automation. Over the last 22 years, Allari has progressed beyond ERP consulting to deliver enterprise technology delivery services worldwide. We work with them to improve their IT foundation, risk and compliance management, and competitive position.
Teradata Cloud Momentum Continues With New, Enterprise-Scale Cloud Analytics Customers in First-Half 2021

Teradata’s fastest path to the cloud appeals to enterprises worldwide in a number of industries, including financial services, retail, manufacturing, transportation, telco, healthcare, and media and entertainment. Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced strong adoption in the first half of 2021 of its Teradata Vantage...
Earl Childress Investments educates minorities on venture capital

ST. LOUIS – There is a new program being launched to educate minorities on venture capital. Earl Childress is the chairman and CEO of Earl Childress Investments. He said a lot of times minority entrepreneurs miss out on the opportunity to gain venture capital funding for their businesses because they haven’t been exposed to that option before.
Siemon Expands Its Data Center and Fiber Expertise

WATERTOWN, Conn. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Siemon Company, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the expansion of its data center and fiber expertise with the addition of three new experts that combined bring more than 75 years of industry experience to the company. Gary Bernstein,...
Mainsail Partners Powers Boostlingo with Growth Equity Investment

The company will invest in people and products to support continued growth. Boostlingo today announced a growth equity investment from Mainsail Partners. Boostlingo is a fast-growing technology provider of language interpretation management software built for Language Service Companies (LSCs), Health Care Providers and other businesses with on demand and in person interpreting needs. The company plans to use the capital from the investment to add executives to the management team, invest in its software products, expand into new international markets and provide additional resources to help their LSC partners scale through their customer success organization.
Crosspoint Capital Partners Announces Investment In Software Security Pioneer ReversingLabs

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint"), a private equity firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets, announced today that it led a Series B investment in ReversingLabs (the "Company"), the leading provider of technology to protect software producers and enterprise software buyers against the threat of software supply chain attacks. Joining Crosspoint is existing investor ForgePoint Capital along with new investor Prelude, a Mercato Partners fund. Terms were not disclosed.
What Is Venture Capital Investing?

To be a Rule Breaker investor, you need to think like a venture capitalist. But what's a venture capitalist? Glad you asked! In this episode of Rule Breaker Investing, Motley Fool Ventures' own Ollen Douglass is here to explain what it is, what it does, and how you can dip your toes in the VC pool.
Prysm Capital Investments Wants to Make Cryptocurrency Investing Easier

This post originally appeared on the Nexus Louisiana Tech Park blog. he rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency can be challenging for investors to decipher. Prysm Capital Investments wants to change that. Founded by recent Louisiana State University grads, the New Orleans company aims to make Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies more accessible to individual investors by managing portfolios for them.

