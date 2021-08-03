Committee Vacancy
The City currently has an opening on the Board of Zoning Appeals, which meets monthly on the third Thursday at 7:00 p.m. if there are cases to be heard. Title 6, Chapter 29 of the Code of Laws, South Carolina Local Government Comprehensive Planning Act, as amended, requires that all local governments establish a Board of Zoning Appeals as part of the administrative mechanism designed to enforce the zoning ordinance. The powers of the board are limited to three specific subject matter areas:www.tegacaysc.org
Comments / 0