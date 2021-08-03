Committee Vacancy

Commissioners of the Sanitary District #2 Board are residents of Shelby who live within the district and are appointed by the Town of Shelby Board. The Commissioners may project, plan, construct and maintain a water, solid waste collection and sewerage system, including drainage improvements, sanitary sewers, surface sewers or storm water sewers, or all of the improvements or activities or any combination of them necessary for the promotion of the public health, comfort, convenience or welfare of the district as dictated in Wisconsin Statute. Sanitary District #2 serves approximately 485 water customers and 835 sewer customers in the Town of Shelby.