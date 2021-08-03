Investing in Wilmington’s infrastructure
While the U.S. Senate began considering amendments Monday to $1 trillion federal infrastructure legislation, a major infrastructure project continues in Wilmington. The Rombach Avenue Improvements Project is nearly three miles long. The project’s first phase includes water main construction, minor storm sewer repairs, construction of a shared-use path, pavement repair, improvements to the turn radius at Lowes Drive, loon (traffic turnaround) construction at the intersection of Progress Way, and signal work.www.wnewsj.com
