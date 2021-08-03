Cancel
Mitchell Tenpenny sends “Truth About You” to country radio

By Cillea Houghton
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell Tenpenny is unveiling the “Truth About You” in his new single. The song went viral among Mitchell’s fanbase after he teased it on TikTok in early July, and he’s now officially releasing the track as his next single at country radio. It marks the largest streaming debut of the country star’s career: 2.5 million times in its first three days.

