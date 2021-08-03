Cancel
Vantagepoint AI On Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast50 List Second Year In A Row

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. The Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast50 award recognizes the fastest-growing companies in the Tampa area. The award is based on percentage of annual growth over a three-year period, recognizing companies that are privately held, locally owned, and headquartered in one of the seven Tampa area counties.

