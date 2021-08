The Pirates got Steven Brault back and he pitched well, but the hitters and bullpen weren’t up to it. A late home run off Chasen Shreve cost them a 4-2 loss to Milwaukee. Brault didn’t have the most efficient outing, throwing 75 pitches in four innings. A chunk of that came in the first inning, when he had to throw 25 pitches and still escaped without damage. Brault gave up only three hits and a walk. The one run he allowed came in the third, when Kolten Wong doubled and scored on a two-out single by Eduardo Escobar. Considering it was Brault’s first major league game in ten months, it was encouraging.