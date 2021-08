Mobileye, an Israeli self-driving technology company owned by Intel, has become the first company to test fully self-driving cars on New York City's streets. While a number of companies test cars in California and Arizona, New York hasn't generally been used as a test site. New York is home to crowded streets, challenging driving dynamics -- aggressive drivers combined with equally rule-averse pedestrians and cyclists -- and highly variable weather. Also, the state has a law specifically requiring drivers to keep at least one hand on the steering wheel at all times.