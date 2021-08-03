Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Melissa Roxburgh Tweets Super Exciting News About 'Manifest' on Netflix

By Kayla Keegan
goodhousekeeping.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the #SaveManifest movement on social media, Manifest might not be gone forever after all. Since Manifest was canceled on NBC earlier this summer ahead of season 4, hardcore fans of the show have been doing all they can to get the network to reconsider and/or convince Netflix to pick up the series. Apart from tweeting endlessly with the hashtag #SaveManifest and signing petitions, some fans flocked to Netflix to rewatch the series to show how much they care. These fans, combined with growing intrigue around the plane drama, resulted in Manifest claiming the number-one spot on Netflix's list of most-watched shows for weeks.

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Roxburgh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Nbc#Nbc#Warner Bros Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Season 3 of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 9 and continues the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner who moved from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River. This latest installment involves breakups, a fire and more.
TV SeriesGamespot

10 Canceled TV Shows That Should Have Stayed Dead

These 10 dead shows got another chance at life, and blew it. , and it's extremely rare for them to get a second chance--even when . That makes it sting all the more when shows that were once beloved do get to come back for a revival, reboot, or sequel series, and they wind up missing the mark.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

10 Broadcast TV Pilots We Still Wish We Could Have Watched

Unaired pilots have long been a matter of public fascination: There are compendiums (Encyclopedia of Television Pilots), podcasts (Dead Pilots Society), TV specials (The Best TV Shows That Never Were), and even TV series (Brilliant But Canceled) devoted to the topic. Every pilot season, we TV fanatics track the development...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Manifest’ Un-Canceled? Fans & Stars React to News Show Could Be Back

Manifest might have booked itself a return flight as the canceled NBC series is potentially on its way back following fan outcry. The supernatural drama was axed last month following the Season 3 finale, leaving the show’s cast, crew and fans frustrated due to the cliffhanger ending and showrunner Jeff Rake’s proposed six-season plan. However, according to Deadline, NBC is in talks with Manifest studio Warner Bros TV about a possible fourth season.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Manifest' Season 4: The Latest Update on Possible Revival

Even though Manifest was canceled earlier this year, it could be getting another life on television. In late July, Deadline reported that Netflix was interested in picking up Manifest for Season 4. Interestingly enough, both Netflix and NBC, the latter of which was the original network on which the series aired, are eyeing another season of Manifest.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

This new bank heist movie is blowing up on Netflix faster than anyone expected

Once again, a new movie that’s just been added to Netflix has jumped straight to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movies list. Bumping down, among other titles, The Losers — the forgotten action thriller from 2010 starring a few future Marvel actors. This new movie, meanwhile, is The Vault, led by Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen. Its story features a group of thieves who engineer a high-risk, high-stakes heist. Highmore plays an engineer who’s roped into the group of thieves planning to break into the supposedly impenetrable fortress underneath the Bank of Spain. The plan is to steal legendary...
TV Series/Film

‘Manifest’ May Have Just Been Un-Canceled as Netflix and NBC Battle to Revive the Show

Fans of the NBC drama Manifest have united against one of the world’s greatest evils — network cancelation. Years ago, a cancelation announcement marked the end of a series’ life. Hardcore fan uproar would still be loud and angry but often met by silence. Now, canceling a show is an invitation to its fanbase to organize a social media revolution, drum up excitement and inform networks that even if it’s not always reflected in the numbers, the show is widely loved. Such was the case for the Fox supernatural drama Lucifer and NBC’s Timeless. And now, history is repeating itself with NBC’s Manifest.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the weekend, and Netflix has offered up a dozen new movies and TV shows this Friday, July 9th to keep subscribers entertained over the next few days. Today’s haul is pretty evenly split between films and series, with all but three of the titles being originals. Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Netflix's most-watched show 'Manifest' has ties to San Antonio

Manifest, the supernatural series which originally debuted on NBC and is now one of Netflix's most popular shows, has consumed my life for the past week. Like its characters (and millions of fans), I wanted to untie the mystery behind the return of Montego Air Flight 828 to New York City after vanishing mid-flight for 5 years. I finished the series in a few days and I'm keeping my fingers crossed that speculation of a streaming service picking up the remaining seasons comes to fruition after the show was canceled by NBC.
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Star DB Woodside Teases Fans With Season 6 News

Following the May premiere of Lucifer Season 5, Part 2, fans of the Netflix series are searching for any scraps of information about Season 6, and series star DB Woodside was more than eager to give them a little tease. On Tuesday, the actor, who stars as Amenadiel, the oldest of God's angels, took to social media to tease the Lucifer Season 6 premiere date, though his tease was admittedly a little more akin to trolling.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Goliath season 4 premiere date, new details revealed at Amazon

Odds are, you’ve been waiting for Goliath season 4 to premiere for a long time. It’s been almost two years since the third season arrived on Amazon Prime and with the news that season 4 is the end, that only ratchets up expectations to another level. How can you not be interested in learning how this story ends?
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix canceled another TV show last week – but you might not have noticed

Netflix has reportedly canceled Cursed, the Arthurian legend-inspired fantasy drama that launched last year on the streaming service. Deadline revealed this, but it's possible you might not have noticed – the news broke last Friday, the same day Netflix had a big streaming event called WitcherCon to promote the upcoming release date of The Witcher season 2 in December. The news of another fantasy drama's demise, then, seems like small potatoes compared to the return of the streamer's Henry Cavill-starring mega hit.
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

Reese Witherspoon casts her leading man in Netflix romcom Your Place or Mine

It's been a while since we enjoyed a Reese Witherspoon romcom, so we can't wait for her latest feel-good Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine. The Hollywood actress will star opposite her leading man Ashton Kutcher in the romantic comedy, which follows two best friends who live on opposite coasts swap homes for a week and see their whole lives change.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

SWAT season 5 premiere spoilers: Shemar Moore, cast filming in Mexico

When SWAT season 5 premieres on CBS this fall, be prepared for something that looks and feels a little bit different!. According to a new report from TVLine, Shemar Moore and some other cast members are going to be filming parts of the first two episodes on location in Mexico. It will allow them to create something that looks and feels different from anything the show has done before, and it will also pay tribute to some classic cinema.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Manifest‘ Season 4

It sure sounds like Manifest might take off once again. Fans of the NBC series have been rallying around the show after its big cancellation after season 3. And considering the huge cliffhanger it ended on, who can blame them?! But even after all that drama, it looks like the show's mystery might get solved after all with a possible season 4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy