Here’s Our First Look At Beanie Feldstein As Monica Lewinsky In American Crime Story

The third installment! American Crime Story kicked off in 2016 with The People v. O. J. Simpson and followed up with The Assassination of Gianni Versace in 2018. In 2019, FX announced the next chapter would be Impeachment, following Bill Clinton‘s presidency from 1993 to 2001. This season, much like the first, is also based on a book. While People v. O.J. Simpson was inspired by Jeffrey Toobin‘s 1996 book The Run of His Life, Impeachment follows Toobin’s 1999 book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.