New York City, NY

New York City Adopts Vaccine Passports

By Christian Britschgi
Reason.com
Reason.com
 4 days ago
America is getting its first real vaccine passports. On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that, soon, proof of vaccination will be required to enjoy the city's bars, restaurants, gyms, and concert venues. "We know that strong, clear mandates help," said de Blasio during a press conference...

