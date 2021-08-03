Cancel
8/3/21: The future of BYU and the Group of Five in CFB

By Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
Michael Katz and Parrish Alford share their thoughts on the future of BYU and Group of Five programs in the college football landscape.

They also discuss how Ole Miss might handle Matt Corral being out for an extended stretch of time and other interesting positions for the Rebels.

Presented by The Oxford Park Commission. Find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

