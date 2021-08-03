Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cultural connections at Rothenburg in Germany

By Rick Steves
Posted by 
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHjWh_0bGc8mIx00

Travel writer Rick Steves makes cultural connections at Rothenburg in Germany, visiting after hours at the Golden Rose’s “Stammtisch.”

As we’ve had to postpone our travels because of the pandemic, I believe a weekly dose of travel dreaming can be good medicine. Here’s one of my favorite European memories from Germany – a reminder of the fun that awaits us at the other end of this crisis.

In Europe’s tourist towns, the best social moments combust after a long day of work, and after the guests say good night. In an Irish pub in Galway after closing, the door is locked and the musicians play on. On the Italian Riviera, the dishes are washed, the anchovies are eaten, and the guitars come out. And in small-town German hotels, the family and the hired help stow their workplace hierarchy with their aprons and take out a special bottle of wine.

During many visits to Rothenburg, Germany’s ultimate medieval town, I’ve sat down hurriedly at the Golden Rose restaurant to update my guidebook listing, then dashed away. Tonight, I’ve decided to sit down and simply relax with the Favetta family. We gather around the Stammtisch: the table you’ll find in most German bars and restaurants reserved for family, staff, and regulars. (An invitation to the Stammtisch is a good life goal.) Except for our candlelit table, the once-noisy restaurant is empty and dark.

Americans through a German lens

Well into our second glass of wine, we indulge in the sport many in the tourist business enjoy: cultural puzzles. The daughter, Henni, asks me, “Why can’t Americans eat with a knife? You cut things with your fork.”

I confess I know nothing about holding silverware. And just to hit a Yankee when he’s down, she adds, “And you people love to drink plain water – we call this water the American Champagne. But you never eat liver or blood sausage. The Japanese love those.”

I ask Henni if it’s not dangerous to generalize about other cultures.

She says, “Even deaf people generalize.”

When I ask how, she explains with the help of her hands. “In international sign language, ‘Germany’ is my finger pointing up from my head,” she says, making a fist-and-finger Prussian helmet. ‘France’ is this wavy little mustache,” she continues, wiggling a finger across her upper lip. “And ‘Russia’ is the Cossack dancer.” Henni bounces on her chair and hooks her thumbs at her waist, while her index fingers do a jaunty little cancan dance.

“And what’s the sign for America?” I ask.

“The fat cat,” she says, propping up an imaginary big belly with her arms.

Cultivating Memories from Travel Experiences: An excerpt from Joseph Rosendo’s ‘Musings’ book that reminds us to ‘live life’

Her father, Rino, leans over to me. As if a magician sharing a secret, he holds his hand palm down in front of my face. Stretching his thumb high and out, he forms a small bay in the top of his hand. Peppering in a little snuff tobacco, he announces, “Snoof tobak.” With Henni’s help, Rino clarifies. Struggling with the word, he says, “anatomical snuffbox,” and snorts. With a quick sniff, I try it, and it works.

As noses wiggle, I ask Henni if living in a tourist fantasy-town gets old.

“I will live and die in Rothenburg,” she answers. “Teenagers here dream of leaving Rothenburg. One by one they try the big city – Munich or Nurnberg – and they come home. Summer is action time. Winter is quiet. The tourists, they come like a big once-a-year flood. We Rothenburgers sit and wait for you to float by.”

“Like barnacles,” I add cheerfully.

Henni looks at me like I just burped. “People who live here have magic vision,” she says. “If we want to, we can see no tourists and only local people. Rothenburg is a village. We know everyone.”

Henni’s sister Fernanda bops in wearing fine new American high-top sneakers. Since she once had an American soldier for a boyfriend, her English is American. “Americans get fashion,” she says. “But your really fat women wear shorts. I saw the biggest people in my life in the States.”

As the family agrees, Henni says, “And they wear tight T-shirts!”

Rino empties his tall glass of beer, licks his foamy upper lip, and adds, “The big German women wear the Ein-Mann-Zelt.”

I look to Henni, who translates, “One-man tent.”

When I counter, “But fat German men have skinny legs,” the entire family laughs.

“Beer bellies,” Henni says. “German men say a man without a belly isn’t a man. A German saying is, ‘Better to have a big belly from drinking than a broken back from working.’”

The impromptu party continues as I learn that, even in the most touristy town in Germany, you can still make a genuine, cross-cultural connection. Sitting at the Stammtisch after hours, this conversation becomes my treasured souvenir.

Rick Steves (www.ricksteves.com) writes European guidebooks, hosts travel shows on public TV and radio, and organizes European tours. This article was adapted from his new book, For the Love of Europe. You can email Rick at rick@ricksteves.com and follow his blog on Facebook.

© 2020 RICK STEVES

As an Amazon Associate, Boomer Magazine earns from qualifying purchases of linked books and other products.

Comments / 0

Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
457
Followers
197
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Steves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Writer#Restaurants#Beer#European#Irish#Italian#Riviera#Americans#Yankee#Japanese#Prussian#Cultivating Memories#Snoof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
Related
Economyinvesting.com

Germany Current Assessment

The German Current Assessment rates current business conditions in Germany, without considering future expectations. It is a sub-index of the German Ifo Business Climate Index. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the EUR, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative/bearish for...
Public Healthkfgo.com

EU health body warns against visiting popular Greek islands over COVID-19

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece’s south Aegean islands were marked ‘dark red’ on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s COVID-19 map on Thursday after a rise in infections, meaning all but essential travel to and from the region is discouraged. The cluster of 13 islands includes Greece’s most popular...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Immersed in nature in Portugal's Alentejo

One of the trends expected to flourish in post-pandemic Europe is nature-focused travel, and it's easy to see why. Even when we can, not everyone will be comfortable jostling among other tourists in crowded cities and venues. One newish option for travelers seeking wide-open spaces is the Alqueva Lake district,...
Economyinvesting.com

Germany Business Expectations

German Business Expectations rates the expectations of businesses in Germany for the following six months. It is is a sub-index of the German Ifo Business Climate Index. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the EUR, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative/bearish for the EUR.
Public HealthPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Italy Will Require COVID Passes for Restaurants, Museums, and More

With coronavirus cases rising again, Italy plans to require a "green pass" to visit its world-famous museums, take in sporting events, and dine inside its restaurants. The requirement, similar to a measure recently approved in France, is set to go into effect Aug. 6. To obtain the pass, people will need to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine in the previous nine months or be able to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours. Anyone who has recently recovered from COVID-19 also is eligible for the pass, which already is required to attend weddings and to visit residential care centers in Italy.
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

Maldives, Spain and Greece Most Sought After Holiday Destinations According to New Survey

The Maldives, Spain and Greece are the most sought after holiday destinations of the year according to new study. Corona Test Centre has analysed the search volume and average cost of a holiday to determine which are the most anticipated destinations people want, as well as which are the best value for money. The analysis looks into metrics such as the average cost of a hotel, number of Instagram hashtags, number of entertainment spots, and the cost of a beer, to reveal the best value locations you can visit post Covid-19.
Lifestylegoworldtravel.com

Visit the Most Beautiful Villages in France

Editor’s Note: We share travel destinations, products and activities we recommend. If you make a purchase using a link on our site, we may earn a commission. France is a wonderful country, full of life and unique places. But, the majority of tourists head to Paris to explore famous museums and climb to the top of the Eiffel Tower. Afterward, they head home, thinking they have seen everything there is to see in France.
CelebritiesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rick Steves’ Europe: Rothenburg’s night watchman

The walled town of Rothenburg, midway between Frankfurt and Munich, offers the best look possible at medieval Germany. And in this theme park of a town, the best ride is the night watchman’s town walk. Each night during the tourist season, with his eyebrows frozen in a raised position, the night watchman listens to the clock tower clang nine times. Then he winks, picks up his hellebarde (long-poled ax), and lights his lantern. Welcoming the English-speaking group gathered in 15th-century Rothenburg, he looks believably medieval in his black robe, long curly hair, and scraggly beard. But the twinkle in his eyes admits, “I’m one of you.”
Public HealthTelegraph

'Amber Sands': the best beaches in Europe without quarantine

It is one thing to have to navigate the plethora of different rules and regulations required for entry into Europe right now; it is quite another to have to worry about all that bother once you get there. Travel to the Continent was supposed to become simpler this week, with...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid positivity rates among travellers are 22 TIMES higher in some nations on the amber list compared to France (and almost 30% of all cases being spotted are from holidaymakers flying in from Spain and Portugal)

Covid positivity rates among travellers are 22 times higher for some nations on No10's amber list compared to France, MailOnline can reveal amid growing confusion over why ministers decided to place tougher quarantine rules on the nation. Anyone who arrives in Britain from across the Channel must still self-isolate for...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Rothenburg’s night watchman a dangerous job in medieval times

The walled town of Rothenburg, midway between Frankfurt and Munich, offers the best look possible at medieval Germany. And in this theme park of a town, the best ride is the night watchman’s town walk. Each night during the tourist season, with his eyebrows frozen in a raised position, the...
Travelkentlive.news

Travel chaos if Spain and Italy are put on new 'watch list', ministers warned

Travel chaos will be caused by the government placing Spain, France and Italy on a new 'amber watch list', ministers have been warned. The plans, reportedly agreed in principle this week, would see holidaymakers warned their destination could move from the amber list to red without warning while they are away, reports the Mirror.
Worldgoodhousekeeping.com

Airbnb Croatia: 12 beautiful Croatian Airbnbs, from Split to Dubrovnik

Holidays to Croatia are back on and if you're thinking of taking a summer holiday in the European hotspot, you'll want to know the best Airbnbs in Croatia to book right now. Currently a 'green watchlist' country on the government's list of destinations people in England are allowed to visit, Croatia is the perfect alternative to the Mediterranean's popular locations. If you've already experienced Airbnbs in Italy or rentals in the South of France for your holidays, we think you'll like our selection of Croatian Airbnbs.
Lifestylekentlive.news

Spain and Greece trips' chaos warning but amber watchlist branded an 'empty threat'

Thousands of UK holidaymakers could see their plans thrown into chaos amid suggestions a new category may be added to the travel traffic light system. Popular hotspots could be given the controversial 'amber watchlist' status in the next travel rules review this week - but some experts have claimed it could be a bluff to discourage holiday bookings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy