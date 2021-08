The Audubon County Roads Department will be closing a section of 170th Street northwest of Audubon next week for construction. The roadway between Eagle and Falcon Avenues will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 while crews perform crest corrections. 170th Street is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes of travel for the duration of the project. Individuals with questions about this or any other Audubon County road project can contact the department using the information included below.