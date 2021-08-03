Cancel
NFL

Foot injury to keep Colts lose All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson out 5-12 weeks

By Associated Press
WNDU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is expected to miss five to 12 weeks after having surgery on his injured foot. Coach Frank Reich says it’s the same injury that will sideline new starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Nelson has never missed a game in his three-year career. The Colts season-opener is about 5 1/2 weeks away - Sept. 12 against Seattle. Nelson joins a growing injury list that also includes two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting center Ryan Kelly.

www.wndu.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#All Pro#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL
Football
Sports
