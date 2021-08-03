Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

DEAL WATCH: Atlas Apartment Homes sells for $35.25M

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBRE has secured a $35.25 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Atlas Apartment Homes, a 198-unit multifamily community in Las Vegas. Located at 5067 Madre Mesa Drive, the garden-style community was originally constructed in 2008. The 197,351-square-foot property is comprised of 26 buildings with a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include spa and hot tub, business center, clubhouse, sundeck, dog park and pool. The property is proximate to U.S. highway 95.

