Care farms provide many benefits for participants, community

I have talked about the community benefits offered by local farmers’ markets before, but today I would like to take it to another level. We know that building trust between a farmer and his neighbors, and providing a pleasant environment to share this trust and friendship is a major benefit of a farmers’ market. Farmers’ markets also share in the local economy by returning more than three times as much of their sales to their local economies. Where do you think the revenue from the main grocery stores in town go? I’ll bet it’s not in Sierra Vista.