Lucille Ball’s ‘Lost Radio Series’ Will Debut Exclusively on SirusXM Radio

Lucille Ball is often considered the queen of slapstick comedy. She is infamous for her wide-eyed, dramatic, and mischievous character on “I Love Lucy.”

People loved to watch her, especially since a huge part of her comedy comes from being able to see and hear her. In many ways, no one could quite mimic the kind of comic Ball was back in her prime. She appeared in over 70 films and was the beloved star of four different popular TV series.

Lucille Ball Radio Series

However, fans of Lucille Ball will get to hear her in an all-new light. That is, in a brand new radio show featuring one of the funniest women in the entire history of the comedy world. Now, you can even possibly add being one of the first American podcasters to her ever-growing repertoire.

SiriusXM just announced a brand new channel that will launch soon called “Let’s Talk to Lucy.” The program is named after her 1960s CBS Radio show. The show will be available to listen to starting on August 5. You can listen on the SXM App, Pandora, or on Stitcher.

According to PR Newswire, Lucille Ball used to carry around a tape recorder. With that in hand, she would start up conversations with some of the biggest names in the industry — Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Bob Hope, Carol Burnett, Barbra Streisand, and Frank Sinatra are just a few.

It’s as iconic as it sounds. Sadly, these radio conversations haven’t been heard for well over 50 years. The last time the public got a listen was when they were briefly on CBS Radio from 1964 to 1965.

The new radio show will let lifelong fans of Lucille Ball listen to these timeless conversations. In addition to that, modern-day icons will join in on the fun and pay tribute to the comedy queen. Some of the expected guests include Carol Burnett, Amy Poehler, Tiffany Haddish, Ron Howard, Rosie O’Donnell, Debra Messing, Robert Klein, Joy Behar, Sean Astin, Barry Manilow, Seth Rudetsky, Kathie Lee Gifford, Danny Burnstein, Randy Rainbow, and several others.

‘I Love Lucy’ Projects and Timelessness

Partially behind this project is the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Lucie Arnaz. She had been taking care of these tapes. Lucie Arnaz has been a caretaker of both her mother and her father’s legacy for decades.

“Although I have been care-taking these ancient tapes for over thirty years, I had never really listened to them all and had no idea how many remarkable people Mom had talked to on these radio shows. It’s a treasure trove of personal information from some of the greatest talents of American Entertainment and my family and I can’t wait to share them with the rest of the planet,” Lucie Arnaz said to the publication.

According to the Los Angeles Times, there are 240 episodes of the podcast.

There is a massive resurgence of all things Lucille Ball, proving her overall timelessness. Aaron Sorkin is currently directing “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the stars. There is a documentary coming from Imagine Documentaries and White Horse Pictures directed by Amy Poehler. Both of these projects are made with the cooperation of the late TV icon’s estate.