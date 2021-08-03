2020 Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Speaks Out After Her Bronze Medal Win

Simone Biles has had a challenging yet rewarding run in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After she pulled out of some competitions for her own safety, she received mixed reactions from people everywhere. Some decried her withdrawal and un-American and cowardly. However, many people stepped up to support her in her decision. One of those who never wavered in their support of Biles was her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens.

After Simone Biles took home the bronze medal at the individual balance beam final, Owens took to Instagram to congratulate her. He posted a photo of Biles in his Instagram story along with a sweet message. “Words can’t explain how proud I am of you right now,” he wrote, adding a heart and clapping emoji for good measure.

Simone Biles reposted his message in her own Instagram story, according to Today.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles’ Relationship

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles met in March of last year over a celebrity dating app called Raya, according to NBC 10 Philidelphia. Owens plays defensive back for the Houston Texans. When he first met Biles online he had no idea who she was. He told her that he had never heard of her. Biles liked the fact that he wasn’t chasing after her because of her Olympian status. Instead, he wanted her for who she was beyond gymnastics.

The couple currently lives together just outside of Houston, Texas with their dogs.

However, Simone Biles didn’t have her strongest supporter in Tokyo with her for the Olympics. The International Olympics Committee’s COVID 19 restrictions forbade fans, friends, and family from attending the games. On top of that, Owens is currently attending summer training camp for the Texans.

That didn’t keep Owens from publicly supporting Simone Biles in everything she did. Last week, he posted a series of photos that contained snaps of Biles as well as a few of them together on Instagram. The photos came with a sweet and supportive caption that let her know he was behind her all the way.

Through the post, Jonathan Owens told Simone Biles that he would ride with her through whatever she went through. “Your courage and strength is unmatched and you inspire me more and more every day,” he wrote. He went on to say, “You always gone be my champ baby, and don’t you ever forget that. I love you so much and can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby.”

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will come to a close this Sunday. So, Simone Biles is less than a week away from being back in Texas with her number one fan.