Red Light Roundup 07/26-08/01/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Atascadero Police Department

July 26, 2021

11:42— Savannah Katlind Partain, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FELONY [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211890

13:30— Adam James Hughes, 38, transient, was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Atascadero Ave. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211891

July 27, 2021

13:10— Steven Christopher McGraw, 39, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211897

14:07— Ivan Alexis Peraltabarrios, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)], ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 211898

July 28, 2021

02:57— Theodore David Ranberg, 23, of Red Bluff, Ca, was arrested on the corner of Santa Barbara Rd. and El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211903

09:10— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARSON:INHABITED STRUCTURE/PROPERTY [451(B)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211906

16:19— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 34, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 202198

16:19— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 34, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], PEDESTRIANS OUTSIDE OF CROSSWALK [21954(A)]; Case no. 211911

16:19— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 34, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 202210

21:08— Darren Kyle Santangelo, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on Cascabel Rd. and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211912

July 29, 2021

13:27— Trevor William Finneran, 35, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 211916

July 30, 2021

00:10— Francisco Javier Morales, 26, of Los Osos was arrested on Morro Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211923

10:12— Courtney Jade Cooper, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5700 block of Valentina Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211924

16:21— Jesse Ray Easterday, 29, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 202368

19:50— Christopher Charles Wiley, 51, of Santa Margarita was booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211929

22:58— Leticia Deleon Flores, 57, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and El Camino Real and cited for DRIVING THE WRONG WAY ON A DIVIDED HIGHWAY [21651(B)]; Case no. 211930

July 31, 2021

05:16— Benjamin Harold Evans, 44, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9300 block of Jornada Ln. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211934

August 01, 2021

01:05— Patrice Jeannine Wood, 58, of Paso Robles was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR RECKLESS DRIVING [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 211936

21:59— Barbara Rosalee Belongia, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9700 block of San Marcos Rd. and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 211948

Paso Robles Police Department

July 26, 2021

01:30— Ruben Manriquez, 21, of Kirkland, AZ, was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211932

03:34— Monty Lee Sepulveda, 65, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Par Ave. and released to another agency for LEWD ACT WITH CHILD UNDER AGE 14 [288(A)PC]; Case no. 211930

July 27, 2021

04:06— Miguelantonio Orozco Ramirez, 25, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 211941

11:58— Luis Alberto Amaroortiz, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Ysabel St. and Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211942

July, 28, 2021

16:04— Celedonio Frank Marito, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Sylvia Cir. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1953

13:27— Audreena Marquette Wiley, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. (Pioneer Park) and was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211952

July 29, 2021

14:31— Tyler Francis Vannevel, 28, of Vista, CA, was arrested on the corner of 16th St and Pine St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 211962

July 30, 2021

00:58— Jose Roberto Gregoriomartinez, 40, of Templeton was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 21-1968

01:05— Jose Manuel Nusico, 26, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1969

15:01— George Nikolayev Arteaga, 30, transient was arrested on the 1000 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211976

16:17— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2100 block of Park St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211977

July 31, 2021

05:44— Andy Mendez, 24, of King City, CA, was arrested on the corner of Union Rd. and N River Rd. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-986

August 01, 2021

13:17— Brenda Jean Carrigan, 55, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212005