Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

Red Light Roundup 07/26-08/01/2021

By Atascadero News
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Udow5_0bGc6fuc00

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Atascadero Police Department

July 26, 2021

11:42— Savannah Katlind Partain, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FELONY [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211890

13:30— Adam James Hughes, 38, transient, was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Atascadero Ave. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211891

July 27, 2021

13:10— Steven Christopher McGraw, 39, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211897

14:07— Ivan Alexis Peraltabarrios, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)], ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 211898

July 28, 2021

02:57— Theodore David Ranberg, 23, of Red Bluff, Ca, was arrested on the corner of Santa Barbara Rd. and El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211903

09:10— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARSON:INHABITED STRUCTURE/PROPERTY [451(B)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211906

16:19— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 34, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 202198

16:19— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 34, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], PEDESTRIANS OUTSIDE OF CROSSWALK [21954(A)]; Case no. 211911

16:19— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 34, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 202210

21:08— Darren Kyle Santangelo, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on Cascabel Rd. and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211912

July 29, 2021

13:27— Trevor William Finneran, 35, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 211916

July 30, 2021

00:10— Francisco Javier Morales, 26, of Los Osos was arrested on Morro Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211923

10:12— Courtney Jade Cooper, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5700 block of Valentina Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211924

16:21— Jesse Ray Easterday, 29, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 202368

19:50— Christopher Charles Wiley, 51, of Santa Margarita was booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211929

22:58— Leticia Deleon Flores, 57, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and El Camino Real and cited for DRIVING THE WRONG WAY ON A DIVIDED HIGHWAY [21651(B)]; Case no. 211930

July 31, 2021

05:16— Benjamin Harold Evans, 44, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9300 block of Jornada Ln. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211934

August 01, 2021

01:05— Patrice Jeannine Wood, 58, of Paso Robles was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR RECKLESS DRIVING [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 211936

21:59— Barbara Rosalee Belongia, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9700 block of San Marcos Rd. and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 211948

Paso Robles Police Department

July 26, 2021

01:30— Ruben Manriquez, 21, of Kirkland, AZ, was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211932

03:34— Monty Lee Sepulveda, 65, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Par Ave. and released to another agency for LEWD ACT WITH CHILD UNDER AGE 14 [288(A)PC]; Case no. 211930

July 27, 2021

04:06— Miguelantonio Orozco Ramirez, 25, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 211941

11:58— Luis Alberto Amaroortiz, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Ysabel St. and Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211942

July, 28, 2021

16:04— Celedonio Frank Marito, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Sylvia Cir. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1953

13:27— Audreena Marquette Wiley, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. (Pioneer Park) and was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211952

July 29, 2021

14:31— Tyler Francis Vannevel, 28, of Vista, CA, was arrested on the corner of 16th St and Pine St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 211962

July 30, 2021

00:58— Jose Roberto Gregoriomartinez, 40, of Templeton was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 21-1968

01:05— Jose Manuel Nusico, 26, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1969

15:01— George Nikolayev Arteaga, 30, transient was arrested on the 1000 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211976

16:17— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2100 block of Park St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211977

July 31, 2021

05:44— Andy Mendez, 24, of King City, CA, was arrested on the corner of Union Rd. and N River Rd. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-986

August 01, 2021

13:17— Brenda Jean Carrigan, 55, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212005

Comments / 0

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
771
Followers
2K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Camino, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Templeton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#El Camino Real#Pta#Los Osos#Santa Margarita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Storage Wars

ATASCADERO — On Jul. 13, the City of Atascadero was served with a lawsuit by Pismo Beach City Council Member Scott Newton, which alleges that Mayor Pro Tem Heather Newsom and Councilmember Susan Funk were biased against a mini-storage project being proposed by Newton and should have recused themselves from an appeal hearing before City Council on Jun. 8.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Senator John Laird Visits Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Representatives of the City of Paso Robles hosted Senator John Laird and his District Representative for San Luis Obispo County, Clint Weirick, on Thursday, Jul. 22, for a short presentation by the City that was followed by a meet-and-greet session with community stakeholders hosted by the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Senator John Laird Visits Atascadero

ATASCADERO — On Thursday, Jul. 22, Senator John Laird made a brief visit to Atascadero’s City Hall. To demonstrate the City’s appreciation for Laird’s efforts on its behalf, the Senator was surprised by city officials and staff with an informal celebration that included pizza and carrot cake, which is Laird’s favorite dessert, according to city officials.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

City of Atascadero Presents Movies in the Gardens

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero and presenting sponsors Perry’s Parcel & Gift, Tenet Health Central Coast, Waste Management, and event sponsor Mechanics Bank bring the 2021 Movies in the Gardens!. Movies will show most Saturdays through Sep. 4, with the exception of Aug. 21. Shows will begin at approximately...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Structure Fire on El Camino Real Wednesday

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a structure fire at 1375 El Camino Real on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was quickly contained. Five local fire agencies responded to the incident, including Atascadero, Templeton, CalFire, Atascadero State Hospital, and Paso Robles. The fire caused damage to nearby fences and approximately one acre of surrounding vegetation, along with structural damage to one home. One civilian sustained minor injuries during the incident but did not require transit to the hospital. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the occupants of the home that was damaged.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Summer Concerts and Local Art in SLO County By Barbie Butz

Last weekend was a busy one at the Charles Paddock Zoo, especially on Saturday evening when approximately a thousand people stopped by to cool down at the 18th Annual Ice Cream Zoofari. Admission included “all you can eat” ice cream sundaes, root beer floats, sugar-free treats, and much more. It was an evening with exotic animals with exotic ice creams.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

RISE UP to End Human Trafficking Awareness July 30

GLOBAL — Supporters from all over the world are invited to host or participate in Operation Underground Railroad RISE UP Demonstrations on Jul. 30. Every year on Jul. 30, people across the globe rally together in support of World Against Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Last year several communities along the...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

A New CMSF Queen is Crowned

PASO ROBLES — Eight young women contended in the California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) Pageant on Wednesday, Jul. 21. After showcasing her unique talent of speed-painting, modeling a glittering emerald evening dress, and answering a final question, 21-year-old Yvette Fiorentino of Arroyo Grande was officially crowned as the 2021 CMSF Queen.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County wine industry annually comes together to honor members of the local wine community. These awards recognize dedication, stewardship, innovation, and leadership demonstrated in the San Luis Obispo County wine community. The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards go to – Winegrape Grower of the Year, Lucas Pope, Coastal Vineyard Services; Winemaker of the Year, Jordan Fiorentini, Epoch Estate Wines; and Wine Industry Person of the Year, Lorraine Alban, J&L Wines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy