Flagler County continues to experience unprecedented levels of Covid-19, compliments of the delta variant, each week. The variant, like all viral mutations, is in large part the result of people’s refusal to be vaccinated, thus turning communities into petri dishes for mutations–some less sever, others more severe than the original virus. Delta is much more severe, infecting people with a viral load up to 1,000 times more potent than its predecessors, and causing even children to be easy carriers.