6 Incredible Facts About Moldavite That You Should Know About

Monster in woodsPhoto by Adam Flockemann on Unsplash. Monsters have changed over time What was scary in the 1500s can be downright funny in modern times. You might think this monster looks like a broken umbrella. And you would be absolutely right. That’s because this is a Kasa-Obake and it basically a trashed umbrella come to life. You thought you were trash because you like cheese from those plastic cracker racks over nicer Parmesan? Well, let me tell you about this variation of the Tsukumogami, a breed of Japanese demon born out of items tossed aside that didn’t get any respect. They can be nearly anything. Some can get downright violent. Think of all the ways you trash-talked your microwave before throwing it away. Now imagine what it would do if it came back from the dump.