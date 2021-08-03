Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

6 Incredible Facts About Moldavite That You Should Know About

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFascinating in many ways, Moldavite kindles the imagination of a great many people in different corners of the world. Surrounded by legends about its superpowers and unique abilities, this green gemstone became a hot ticket for both collectors and all those who simply love beautiful things. If you are interested in this one-of-its-kind gem, read on to learn 6 incredible facts about Moldavite that you should know about.

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Related
SportsReporter

Going for gold! Did you know these facts about the Tokyo Summer Olympics?

Tokyo 2020 has two mascots, who are drawn in the hugely popular anime style which Japan gave the world. Blue cutie Miraitowa – who is the mascot of the Summer Olympics – has a name that combines the words future and eternity in Japanese. Pink and pretty Someity – who is the mascot of the Summer Paralympics – has a name that comes from a kind of cherry blossom and is also chosen for the benefit of English-speaking sports fans, as it is pronounced "so mighty”.
Posted by
Words Actually

Strange Monsters from Around the World You Should Know About

Monster in woodsPhoto by Adam Flockemann on Unsplash. Monsters have changed over time What was scary in the 1500s can be downright funny in modern times. You might think this monster looks like a broken umbrella. And you would be absolutely right. That’s because this is a Kasa-Obake and it basically a trashed umbrella come to life. You thought you were trash because you like cheese from those plastic cracker racks over nicer Parmesan? Well, let me tell you about this variation of the Tsukumogami, a breed of Japanese demon born out of items tossed aside that didn’t get any respect. They can be nearly anything. Some can get downright violent. Think of all the ways you trash-talked your microwave before throwing it away. Now imagine what it would do if it came back from the dump.
Recipesvinepair.com

9 Things You Should Know About Crafthouse Cocktails

There’s no denying the canned cocktail category’s recent explosion in popularity. Combined with hard seltzer and other ready-to-drink offerings, the category grew 43 percent in 2020 across the globe and is expected to surpass $146 billion in sales by 2030 in the United States alone. The authenticity of brands like...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
Food & Drinkstheeverygirl.com

Matcha Is Not Just a Trend: Here’s What You Should Know About It

Move aside, espresso! Whether matcha is a new ingredient you spotted at Starbucks or a longtime staple in your household, this superfood packs some serious benefits that many Everygirl editors have experienced for themselves. FYI, matcha isn’t just a trendy caffeine craze taking over coffee shop menus and health food store shelves; it has roots in ancient Chinese and Japanese history. The powerful powdered tea is said to have originated in China (over 4,000 years ago!) before making its way to Japan and becoming a key part of tea ceremonies for thousands of years. With a history like that, you know it’s gotta have the health benefits to back it up.
Boats & WatercraftsAugusta Free Press

Yacht Jerico shares facts everyone should know about yacht charters

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The luxurious yacht charter market consists of various types and sizes of vessels. Despite the setbacks encountered over the last year, the yacht charter industry is growing at a CAGR of 15% and is expected to reach $27.8 billion by 2027. Whether...
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

A New Moon Ritual For Every Enneagram Type, From An Expert

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. August's new moon is just around the corner, arriving on Sunday, August 8. New moons are a powerful time for starting fresh, setting intentions, and beginning new projects. And depending on your Enneagram type, you might want to tailor your approach to this lunar blank slate.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Peyton List: 10 Facts You Should Know About The Actress Who Plays Tory Nichols In Cobra Kai

When she was little she moved with her family to New York and began his career in school musicals and plays. Later he ventures into modeling, participating in television commercials. Before coming to Disney, he worked on various films such as ’’27 Dresses’’, ’’Remember Me’’, ’’Confessions of a Shopaholic’’; in addition to the series ’’Gossip Girl’’. Here are 10 things about this young artist.
Electronicsmomeefriendsli.com

6 Important Things You Should Know About The Light Blocking Products

You might have heard that blue light is fantastic for workspaces, schools, and any other area where you need to get work done. This is because not only does it look nice, it also has a significant impact on our brains and our bodies. Studies have shown that it improves brain function, memory, focus, and many other things that are ideal for when you are working. However, considering how our lives are mostly overloaded with blue light, thanks to artificial lighting and all the devices that we use on a regular basis, it’s quite possible that it is doing you more harm than good. If you’ve been having trouble falling asleep and getting quality sleep, blue light might be to blame.
Worldthejacksonpress.org

Three facts you may not know about Lady Diana’s wedding

My wife and I were two of the estimated 750 million people who watched Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer forty years ago yesterday. Here’s what we didn’t know: Diana accidentally spilled some perfume on her wedding dress prior to the ceremony. Her makeup artist then told her to hold that spot on her dress as she was walking to make it seem that she was lifting the front of her dress so she wouldn’t step on it.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Seth Godinpsychologytoday.com

The Unromantic Truth Behind Creativity Myths

Common myths about creativity undermine hard work, deny agency, and dissuade people from nurturing creative ideas before they're even sown. Creativity is often thought to be a fixed trait, but it is a learned skill. It is not spontaneous, but rather, developed and nurtured over time. Counter to popular belief,...
Home & GardenELLE DECOR

10 Best Macramé Decor for a Chilled-Out Home Vibe

Macramé, a centuries-old knotting style that was previously a hallmark of 1970s-era decor, has re-emerged as the textile du jour for the modern home. Its comforting cotton texture and intricate patterns within each design allow them to blend into the layout of a room while also adding softness and warmth. Here are 10 ready-made macramé wall hangings that we're coveting right now.
LifestyleKATU.com

Feng Shui for Traveling

Summer is peak travel season! Feng Shui Expert & Numerologist Sunita Sitara joined us to share some simple ways to a safe and smooth trip:. Walk around your car three times clockwise, blessing your car before a car trip. Ask angel energy to protect you while in the car. If...

Comments / 0

Community Policy