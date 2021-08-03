LeAnn Rimes Speaks Out on ‘Pretty Heavy Depression’ She Experienced During Pandemic

LeAnn Rimes remains transparent about her mental health even if it isn’t pretty. On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter appeared on The Verywell Mind podcast with Amy Morin. During the interview, she opened up about her mental health during the pandemic.

According to the “Chant” singer, she’s never been “off the road” for more than 16 months at one time. Once she returned to the stage, she was so overwhelmed that Rimes felt like she was “triggered.”

“I’m like, oh my God, the experience that I’m having right now is so intense,” LeAnn Rimes shared.

“And it was also like, nothing happened. I walked out, it’s like riding a bike, it didn’t feel like there were 16 months in between. I recognized when I went out, how unhealthy some of this [was]. I’m like, this is not the normal experience that I’m supposed to be having. And I’ve been having this heightened, energetic experience for my whole life.”

According to People, the 38-year-old said it was a “very scary experience” to quarantine, but the silver lining was that she was able to “recalibrate in a lot of ways.”

“[I had] some pretty heavy depression, but I’ve now come out of it,” she explained. “And the upside of that, which has been good. [It helps to get] a different perspective, because sometimes we can be in our own world and not be able to step out of it. So, I’ve always found that therapy definitely helps with that.”

“It’s not about an end game,” she added. “It’s like, this is the human journey.”

Leann Rimes Gets Real About Returning to the Stage After 16 Months

In retrospect, LeAnn Rimes said it was an incredible experience to return to the stage after being in lockdown for such a long time.

“I have my whole life, on the road. I’ve never had this much time at home,” Rime said, who’s been performing since she was 13. “Like my nervous system was just like, ‘What are we doing?’ Even though I meditate and do all the things like I’m still, there was still this kind of energy that’s always on.”

“That really kind of is my baseline,” Rimes continued. “So, when that got taken away, the false security of having a job my whole life, like having all the things removed and I was terrified as everyone else, including feeling like you’re going to walk out your door and die.”

In the last year, Rimes has urged her fans also to share their experiences about their own mental health.

“People are so ashamed to talk about it and ask for help. But taking away the shame is so important. There was so much emptiness and sadness amidst joy. And I had to be LeAnn Rimes, the entity, not LeAnn Rimes, the person. I was very fragmented.”