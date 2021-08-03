Cancel
Tonight, Garrett Scantling's aim at Olympic glory in decathlon begins. Here's how to watch.

St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, Garrett Scantling was out of sports. Tonight, his quest for one of sports' biggest prizes begins. Scantling left a job in finance in 2018 in Jacksonville, and returned to sports — he had made big marks in both track and field and football both in Jacksonville and at Georgia. He went back to the decathlon, a grueling 10-event course that will reveal the "world's greatest athlete."

www.staugustine.com

