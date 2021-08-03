Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Huron's Chase Molnar named Region Boys Athlete of the Year

Monroe Evening News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChase Molnar needed to stay active. He lost his junior baseball season to COVID-19. He lost his summer to COVID-19. Now the virus threatened his final football season, too. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services refused to allow high school teams to take the field at the start of the football season this past fall. While most other sports were given the green light, football was caught in limbo.

www.monroenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Shane Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Baseball#Dundee#New Boston#Bedford#The Monroe News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Addison, MIDaily Telegram

Spink Addison's Scholar-Athlete of the Year

ADDISON — It's no coincidence when Addison Community Schools wanted to promote its new sideline and competitive youth cheer program, the photo used was of Emma Spink. She did, after all, help the Panthers competitive cheer team make it to the state finals the last two season, taking third in 2020.
Blissfield, MIDaily Telegram

Stutzman named Blissfield's Scholar-Athlete of the Year

BLISSFIELD — The Blissfield girls basketball program has seen its share of solid leaders throughout the stewardship of Ryan Gilbert. Multi-sport standouts such as Kelsey Wyman or Brooke Henning are two examples who have had solid careers with the Royals and then at the collegiate level in their respective sports.
Connersville, INConnersville News-Examiner

Dunaway & Shafer named Athletes of the Year

Connersville has announced its male and female Athletes of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. Junior Paige Dunaway and senior Evan Shafer received the awards thanks to their great performances in their sports. Both Dunaway and Shafer are multi-sport athletes, and have been standout players for a number of...
BaseballWacoTrib.com

Hubbard's Noppeney named 1A Player of Year

Hubbard’s Shelby Noppeney cashed in with a big honor on Monday, being selected as the Class 1A Player of the Year on the Texas Sports Writers Association 1A All-State Baseball Team. Noppeney, a junior pitcher and shortstop, went 6-3 with a 2.39 ERA on the mound while helping Hubbard to...
Sand Creek, MIDaily Telegram

Covey named Sand Creek's Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Kindell Covey didn’t just letter four years in equestrian at Sand Creek, she helped convince the school board to make it a varsity sport. That was just one of a long list of accomplishments for Covey, an outstanding student-athlete who packed a lot into her four years at Sand Creek.
Fort Walton Beach, FLNW Florida Daily News

Choctaw's Thigpen named Boys Basketball COY

FORT WALTON BEACH — "Change," Andy Thigpen said with a heavy heart, "doesn't always happen when you want it to." It's rare to see a coach step down after a state runner-up finish, Choctaw's second in four years. Yet there Thigpen was in June, presented with an "opportunity of a lifetime that fell into place."
Saltsburg, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional expected to name Jesse Reed as new boys basketball coach

Franklin Regional will recommend Jesse Reed to be its boys head basketball coach Monday at a school board meeting. Reed, a former standout at Saltsburg, Greensburg Central Catholic and The Kiski School, most recently served as an assistant at Carnegie Mellon for two years. A standout at American University, Reed...
Tecumseh, MIDaily Telegram

Gotham Tecumseh's Scholar-Athlete of the Year

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh's Ryan Gotham has done a bit of it all in his four years at the high school. Gotham earned eight varsity letters in the four sports he played (golf, football, hockey and tennis) during his time at Tecumseh, including being the captain of the county's co-op hockey team, Lenawee United, in his senior season, out of the defenseman role.
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

Wimmer Adrian's Scholar-Athlete of the Year

ADRIAN — In sports, athletic ability can only take you so far. What separates the special athletes from most is their mentality. A lot of athletes don't see things in the bigger picture, but not Connor Wimmer. "He's totally prepared more than most adults for life," said Adrian wrestling coach...
Dundee, MIMonroe Evening News

Dundee graduate Zach Fruit excels in prestigious Cape Cod League

Zach Fruit spent his summer in New England. But it wasn’t really a vacation. The 2018 Dundee graduate is playing in the prestigious Cape Code Baseball League. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:Region teams facing heavy road schedule in 2021. “One in four Major League Baseball players played in this league,” Fruit said....
GolfPlainview Daily Herald

Harp named regional coach of the year

Wayland Baptist’s Tom Harp was named Golf Coaches Association of America NAIA Central Region Coach of the Year. Harp, now in his 21st year at Wayland, was honored after guiding the Pioneers to a ranking as high as No. 3 in the NAIA last season when they captured four tournament victories, including the Innisbrook Invitational in Palm Harbor, Fla., the TPC San Antonio Shootout, and the Texas Intercollegiate in Fort Worth.
Sportslouisburgsportszone.com

Wright named Class 4A Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year

Louisburg boys track and field coach Andy Wright was all smiles after winning the Class 4A state championship. He was recently named as the Class 4A Coach of the Year. The Louisburg boys track and field team had an historical 2021 season as the Wildcats won their second-ever state track championship.
Hazel Park, MIMonroe Evening News

LOCAL SPORTS: Oestrike leaving Airport to become Hazel Park AD

Tom Oestrike was not looking for a job. The Airport athletic director has accepted the same position at Hazel Park. “It was just an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” he said. “It’s hard to leave Airport because they’ve been so good to me. But I’ve got to do what’s best for my family.”
Michigan StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

Glen Lake's Hogan named 2021 Record-Eagle Male Athlete of Year

MAPLE CITY — There aren’t too many 6-foot-4, 205-pound sprinters in the state of Michigan. Glen Lake’s Finn Hogan knows that just by looking at photos of the starting line at the state track meet — and even football coaches at Central Michigan University laughed when Hogan told them what events he was competing in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy