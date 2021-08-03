Cancel
Toledo Walleye Opening Weekend Tickets go on Sale Friday, August 6

toledo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Walleye are back in the Pond, Toledo is BACK AT FULL STRENGTH!. After more than 600 days without T-Town hockey, the Walleye return to the ice with unfinished business to attend to. Don’t miss the exciting return to the Huntington Center for Opening Weekend on Saturday, November 6 and Sunday November 7. It will be a weekend to remember. Let’s get this party started!

