An apartment complex in southwest Durham has been sold for $52.15 million, a price that's nearly $14 million higher than the previous sale in 2018. The Garrett Apartment community (now known as Crossings @ 501) was acquired in June by an LLC linked to Friedlam Partners, a real estate firm based in Teaneck, New Jersey. The community is located at 4230 Garrett Road just off Highway 501.