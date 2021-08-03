Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Album Review: John Vanderslice – John, i can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2021! Congratulations to all of us, Love, DCB

By RaeAnn Quick
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn instrumental experience of a pandemic-ridden world. Descending into heavy electronic decay, John Vanderslice aims to sonically depict all of the anxieties that have occurred in the past year in his latest EP, John, i can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2021! Congratulations to all of us, Love, DCB. From late-night panic attacks to the relationship with technology, Vanderslice aims to create comfort in the experience of the unthinkable. In depicting deepest anxieties, one begins to think they are not alone in their own experiences in the past year.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
John Vanderslice
Person
Gesaffelstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilization#All Of Us#Dcb#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Matt Berninger of The National Shares Soulful Rendition of The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man”

Lead singer of the National, Matt Berninger, has shared a soulful rendition of The Velvet Underground’s 1967 track “I’m Waiting For The Man.” The reimagined song was made for I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, a track-by-track tribute to The Velvet Underground’s original debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico. The tribute album is set to release on September 24, 2021 via Verve Records.
EntertainmentVanderbilt Hustler

‘Love is a Verb:’ a love letter to John Mayer and an honest review of ‘Sob Rock’

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not an expert on the intricacies of music composition. But one thing I am an expert on is John Mayer. Mayer—my main celebrity crush since I was around five—and his music have been a constant in my life for a decade and a half. When I’m having a rough day, “Continuum,” “Room for Squares” and “Born and Raised” are my comfort blankets. If I’m in a feel-good mood? Cue “Heart of Life.” If I just wanna vibe? “Wildfire” on repeat. If I’m mourning a dying situationship? Well, in a literal sense, any John Mayer song—just to remind me that he would treat me right. But more realistically, I turn on “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.”
MusicNME

The Jaded Hearts Club supergroup return with new single ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’

Supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club have returned with a new single, ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ – scroll down the page to watch the video for it now. It’s the first new material that the band – comprised of Miles Kane, Jet’s Nic Cester, Graham Coxon, Muse’s Matt Bellamy and The Zutons’ Sean Payne – have released since their 2020 debut album ‘You’ve Always Been Here’.
Musicmxdwn.com

Information Society Shares Synth-Driven New Track “Room 1904”

Information Society has shared a new synth-driven track titled “Room 1904,” their fourth single from their newly released album ODDfellows through Hakatak International Records. ODDfellows came out on August 6, 2021 with “Room 1904” serving as the centerpiece for the vintage-style synth pop that the band strives to achieve on this record.
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

Netflix’s ‘Blood Red Sky’ Review: Can’t Believe a Vampire Movie Made Me Cry

I went into Blood Red Sky thinking we were going to have a Snakes on the Plane situation but with vampires. And I knew that there was going to be some heart there when it came to the mother and son. But still, Snakes on a Plane kept popping up in my head. Combine that with a look reminiscent of The Strain, and I thought we were just going to get a blood path based on protecting a child from terrorists who want to kill him and take down the plane.
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Kim Kardashian Attended Kanye West's Second Album Listening Party Where He Said She’s “Still In Love With Him" Despite Her Comments About Being "Unhappy" In Their Marriage "For Years"

Kim Kardashian has attended a second listening party for estranged husband Kanye West's upcoming album, Donda, where he revealed new lyrics which appeared to reference their split. In case you missed it, last month Kanye debuted the new record during an elaborate event in Atlanta which Kim attended with their...
RelationshipsThought Catalog

This Is What I’m Learning About Love

One of the hardest lessons I’ve had to learn about love is that people can’t always love you the way you love them. They can’t appreciate you the way you appreciate them. They can’t want you in the same way that you want them. There is nothing you can do to make someone love you differently, and it is the powerlessness of this that makes it so difficult. We always want people to love us the way we love them. We expect people to love us the way we love them, without realizing how high the stakes are.
Relationship AdviceRefinery29

I Took Control In My Love Life & It’s The Best Decision I Ever Made

We’re always told love comes when you’re not looking for it. You'll just happen to stumble upon the love of your life when your head is in the clouds. I don’t doubt this is true in some cases. I’m sure countless people have been scrolling through books in the library when a gorgeous person reaches for the same book, they brush hands, lock eyes, and that’s them, together forever. However, it is not the case for everyone, and like many other women, I’m guilty of being a passenger in my own dating life, just waiting to be picked.
Musicmetalinjection

KORN's Munky On The Death Of Joey Jordison: "I Can't Believe It"

Drummer Joey Jordison, known for his writing and performances in both Slipknot and Murderdolls, passed away at 46 years old earlier this week. The world is still coming to grips with losing Jordison, and that includes Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer. Shaffer recently spoke to TMZ about the death of...
Musicmxdwn.com

Wolves in the Throne Room Releases Majestic New Video for “Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire)”

Wolves In The Throne Room will be releasing their new album, Primordial Arcana on August 20th (North America). It will be their first album released via Relapse Records. Wolves In The Throne Room share what viewers can expect from their newly released song off of Primordial Arcana: “’Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire)’ is an explosion of cosmic grandeur, a symphonic rendering of the hermetic maxim As above, so below. The lyrics are a dreamtime retelling of creation. The act of the universe creating itself comes from the same impulse—it all springs from the same source, the same union of fire and ice. It’s the interplay between polarized opposites, and it’s from their contradiction and chaos that life happens and music and the planets are created.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy