Album Review: John Vanderslice – John, i can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2021! Congratulations to all of us, Love, DCB

One of the hardest lessons I’ve had to learn about love is that people can’t always love you the way you love them. They can’t appreciate you the way you appreciate them. They can’t want you in the same way that you want them. There is nothing you can do to make someone love you differently, and it is the powerlessness of this that makes it so difficult. We always want people to love us the way we love them. We expect people to love us the way we love them, without realizing how high the stakes are.