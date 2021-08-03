Album Review: John Vanderslice – John, i can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2021! Congratulations to all of us, Love, DCB
An instrumental experience of a pandemic-ridden world. Descending into heavy electronic decay, John Vanderslice aims to sonically depict all of the anxieties that have occurred in the past year in his latest EP, John, i can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2021! Congratulations to all of us, Love, DCB. From late-night panic attacks to the relationship with technology, Vanderslice aims to create comfort in the experience of the unthinkable. In depicting deepest anxieties, one begins to think they are not alone in their own experiences in the past year.music.mxdwn.com
