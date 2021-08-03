‘Stargirl’ Boss and Cast Tease More Romance Is Coming in Season 2
When you think about a CW series, which I’m sure you do all the time, you probably think some combo of the three “S”s: supernatural, superhero, and sex. The latter is arguably the fuel that keeps the network going, with ‘shippers eagerly and incessantly talking about their favorite (and least favorite) relationships online. And the shows themselves seem happy to lean into that, teasing the next eyebrow-raising pairing before the iron is cold on the previous one.decider.com
Comments / 0