‘Stargirl’ Boss and Cast Tease More Romance Is Coming in Season 2

The CW has released a brand new trailer with a lot of new footage for the upcoming second season of DC's Stargirl. In the trailer, we get a bit of a better sense of the way being Stargirl has complicated Courtney Whitmore's (Brec Bassinger) life as it gets in the way of her education, but we also see how the defeat of the Injustice Society at the end of Season 1 has left Blue Valley a mostly peaceful place, which means the new Justice Society of America doesn't have all that much to do. Perhaps most exciting, however, is the trailer's new look at Jennie (Ysa Penerejo) the daughter of original Green Lantern Alan Scott.