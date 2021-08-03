Cancel
Public Health

Michael Jai White reveals his oldest son died from COVID-19 months ago

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Michael Jai White revealed his oldest son died from coronavirus “just a few months ago” at age 38. The “Black Dynamite” star shared on “VladTV” that he was distraught because they had “grown up together,” as he welcomed him when he was just 15 years old. White said his son, whom he didn’t name, lived in a “street element,” which he thinks played a role in his death.

Michael Jai White
