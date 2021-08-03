Cancel
How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19

By Spy Desk
chestertownspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control offers the following guidance for those who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19: If you are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, you can participate in many of the activities that you did before the pandemic. To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it...

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX2Now

Fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who got COVID-19 have message for others

RALEIGH, N.C. — A fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who both contracted COVID-19 are urging others to take precautions and to get the vaccine if they haven’t yet. Thousands of fully vaccinated people in the Raleigh-Durham-Cary area have tested positive for COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to spread across the country. Two of those people, Brent Eischen and his wife Joy McGrael, of Cary, both received the Moderna vaccine months ago.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthFortune

This is why vaccinated people are still testing positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With COVID-19 shots reaching billions of people, reports have grown more common of people getting infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Just as a natural infection doesn’t guarantee protection from reinfection with the virus, neither does immunization provide a perfect shield. Still, those who have immunity— either from vaccination or infection—carry a fraction of the risk of those who have none. So-called breakthrough cases among the immunized are a reminder that as long as the pandemic virus is prevalent in the world, it remains a threat to everyone.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

You Must Do This to Protect Yourself From Delta—Even If You're Vaccinated

While many of us may have thought we were in the clear, the Delta variant has changed the game for the COVID pandemic. As a result of the fast-spreading variant, COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the U.S. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus and any new variants, but widespread reports of breakthrough cases—the vast majority of which are mild—are a good reminder that the shots are not 100 percent effective. Now, new research has reinforced that vaccination alone may not be enough to protect you from Delta and other variants.
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Can I get the Delta variant if I already had COVID-19?

The Delta variant now accounts for over 93% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, and some who tested positive the original strain of the coronavirus are wondering whether they can still get the Delta strain. Studies have shown that reinfection is rare — but not impossible — due...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Pharmaceuticalsmontanadailygazette.com

IT DOES NOT WORK: More than 25% Getting COVID-19 Have Already Been FULLY Vaccinated

It’s one thing to get COVID-19 after having only received one dose of the vaccine (as Governor Greg Gianforte did). Montana Daily Gazette had to fact-check Gianforte’s claims that the vaccine was “safe and effective,” because the data simply does not exist that demonstrates that. In short, it’s premature to call an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) drug “safe” because it’s experimental, thus the declaration is presumptive. And furthermore, it had yet to be seen that the vaccine was effective. There was simply not enough time or data to suggest that either is true without an asterisk* stating that both were optimistic presumptions.

