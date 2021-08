A five-foot-seven dog has gone viral on TikTok, after viewers were stunned at how tall she looked as she stood on her hind legs. Eris, a white and tan Borzoi, has racked up a large following (605,000) all due to her impressive height – especially noticeable whenever she stretches, runs or leaps – and people wanting to keep up-to-date with her day-to-day antics.