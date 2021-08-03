Kerry Washington to Produce and Star in Surfing Movie 'Rockaway' for Netflix
Emmy winner Kerry Washington -- it's true, look it up -- will produce and star in Netflix's surfing movie Rockaway, which is based on the memoir by Diane Cardwell. Washington will play a New York City journalist who takes a routine assignment in the eclectic Queens neighborhood of Rockaway Beach, where she unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing and finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known towards a life of romance and self-discovery.collider.com
Comments / 0