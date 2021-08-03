Kerry Washington to Produce and Star in Surfing Movie 'Rockaway' for Netflix

Will Smith is set to star in a new action thriller for Netflix titled Fast & Loose, Deadline reports. The movie follows a man, played by Smith, who wakes up in Mexico with no memory of how he got there or who he is. He starts to piece together his life, he realizes that he's living two of them – one as a crime kingpin and one as an undercover CIA agent. David Leitch, the director behind Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, helms the project, while Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber, who also wrote The Meg and the upcoming The Meg 2, penned the script.