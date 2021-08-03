Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kerry Washington to Produce and Star in Surfing Movie 'Rockaway' for Netflix

By Jeff Sneider
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy winner Kerry Washington -- it's true, look it up -- will produce and star in Netflix's surfing movie Rockaway, which is based on the memoir by Diane Cardwell. Washington will play a New York City journalist who takes a routine assignment in the eclectic Queens neighborhood of Rockaway Beach, where she unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing and finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known towards a life of romance and self-discovery.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Michelle Yeoh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star#Aevitas Entertainment#3dot Productions#American#The Family And Good Times#Hulu#Abc#Hbo#Caa#Washington Square Arts#The Lede Company#Sneider Cut#Nyu#Tisch School Of The Arts#Ai N T It#The Tracking Board#Mtv Movies Blog#Hollywood Life#Washington Square News#The La Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

'Cry Macho' Trailer Finds Clint Eastwood Back in the Saddle and Still Punching

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Clint Eastwood's new movie Cry Macho, and I only wish I could've been there when someone at the studio had to sit down with Eastwood and explain that his film would premiere in theaters on the very same day it would be available on a streaming service called HBO Max. Clint should play along and appear in a fun viral video about that meeting just to promote the film to young people.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kerry Washington Pitches Herself For The Next Space Jam Movie In Amazing Celebratory Video For The New Film

Space Jam was a movie that, somehow, became something of a cultural touchstone. And when LeBron James came along, a basketball player at a performance and celebrity level that reminded people of Michael Jordan, many started to talk about the idea of seeing him star in his own Space Jam movie. And now exactly that has happened. But one star is apparently looking to start work on Space Jam 3 much sooner than we thought, as Kerry Washington has put together her own audition tape.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Will Smith to star in new Netflix movie from Deadpool 2 director

Will Smith is set to star in a new action thriller for Netflix titled Fast & Loose, Deadline reports. The movie follows a man, played by Smith, who wakes up in Mexico with no memory of how he got there or who he is. He starts to piece together his life, he realizes that he's living two of them – one as a crime kingpin and one as an undercover CIA agent. David Leitch, the director behind Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, helms the project, while Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber, who also wrote The Meg and the upcoming The Meg 2, penned the script.
Moviespurewow.com

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher to Co-Star in New Netflix Rom-Com by the Writer of ‘27 Dresses’

If there's one thing that Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher have in common, it's that they know how to make a good romantic comedy. Over the years, Witherspoon has become a household name for hits like Sweet Home Alabama and Legally Blonde, while Kutcher stole our hearts in movies like A Lot Like Love and No Strings Attached. Now, these two A-listers are joining their talents for a new rom-com that will stream on Netflix.
FitnessHello Magazine

Kerry Washington causes a stir with epic Eva Longoria workout fail

It’s clear Kerry Washington is in great shape, but not even she could take on Eva Longoria’s challenging workout with ease. The Scandal star gave fans a major case of giggles when she shared a split video of herself trying to do several workout moves on a trampoline that Eva did on hers.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is the biggest movie in the history of Netflix

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are part of the cast of the film Red Notice that will hit Netflix very soon. Since a time ago, Netflix has released films with such large budgets to match the best blockbusters in cinema. But with Red Notice They have wanted to go further, since it has a budget that exceeds 200 million and they have brought together the three most impressive Hollywood stars of today such as Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds Y Gal Gadot.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Leonardo DiCaprio Netflix movies: Full list – Netflix News

Leonardo DiCaprio has been acting since the late 1980s when he first starred in tv commercials. The first film role that thrust him into the public eye was his portrayal of Arnie Grape in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape in 1993, which is available to stream on Netflix. From then, he would go on to amazing projects, making him one of the highest-paid actors ever.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldana’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Avengers: Endgame star Zoe Saldana’s new movie is dominating Netflix today. The streaming giant kickstarted a lucrative new partnership earlier this year when they exclusively released Sony’s Mitchells vs. The Machines, which became a huge hit for the platform. And that success has now been followed by another. Vivo – Sony’s latest animated offering – debuted on Netflix on July 30th and it’s still ranking high in the charts. As of this weekend, it’s the fourth most-watched film around the globe.
NBACollider

LeBron James to Produce Native American Basketball Movie 'Rez Ball' for Netflix

Reservation Dogs duo Sydney Freeland and Sterlin Harjo are reteaming on the Native American basketball movie Rez Ball, which LeBron James will produce for Netflix. The coming-of-age sports drama is inspired by Michael Powell’s nonfiction sports novel Canyon Dreams as well as the New York Times articles that preceded it.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Chris Estrada Comedy ‘This Fool’ Ordered At Hulu As Streamer Looks To Broaden Scripted Strategy

Hulu has handed Chris Estrada comedy This Fool, formerly known as Punk Ass Bitch, a series order. Earlier this year, the streamer piloted the project, which is written and exec produced by Estrada and Corporate creators Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson and Pat Bishop with Fred Arminsen and Black-ish EP Jonathan Groff also exec producing. The series stars rising Latino comedian Estrada as Julio Lopez, a self-described “punk ass bitch” who still lives at home and goes out of his way to help everyone but himself. The half-hour series sees Lopez work at a gang-rehabilitation non-profit and his quest to overcome his codependency...
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Kerry Washington in Farm Rio

Kerry Washington doesn't post looks often on instagram but when she does, she delivers a great look. She posted a new look on instagram today(August 6th). She looked great posing for the gram in the FARM RIO pink cocoa forest maxi dress with ruffle panels. Love this printed dress on Kerry and it looks amazing against her skin.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville To Star In Steve Levitan Comedy Pilot ‘Reboot’ At Hulu

Steve Levitan is headed to streaming. In the first non-network green light for the Emmy-winning Modern Family co-creator, Hulu has formally picked up comedy pilot Reboot, with Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville tapped to star. In Reboot, created by Levitan and clearly inspired by the recent wave of comedy revivals, when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Levitan co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom (iZombie). It was based on a story by Levitan. He and Enbom executive produce with Enbom frequent...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is Jolt on Netflix? – Netflix News

Kate Beckinsale is one of the greatest action stars ever to grace the big screen, and her film Jolt is another stellar addition to her impressive filmography that many fans would like to know if they can watch it on Netflix. The Underworld films, the Total Recall remake, and Van...
Staten Island, NYgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is The King of Staten Island on Netflix? – Netflix News

The King of Staten Island starring comedian and actor Pete Davidson is a semi-autographical film about Davidson’s life and his way of coping with his father’s untimely death. The film has moments that will make you laugh and just as many moments that will make you cry, and with an audience score of 83% and a critic score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clear that anyone who has the fortune of beholding this movie will instantly fall in love with it.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Red Notice Producer Says It’s The Biggest Movie Netflix Has Ever Done

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot teamed up to film Netflix original Red Notice, and one of the movie’s producers says it is the “biggest movie Netflix has ever done.”. Hiram Garcia, the president of production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, said in an interview with Collider that there’s...
BusinessPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Netflix joins Hollywood studio producers’ alliance

It happened with no fanfare, but a Hollywood alliance secured a valuable new member earlier this year. Netflix, which has led Hollywood’s surge into streaming, joined the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers earlier this year, according to people with knowledge of the membership. The powerful entertainment industry group so far consisted of the traditional studios such as Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. as well as Netflix’s tech rivals Amazon and Apple. Netflix had until this year been a notable exception.
MoviesCollider

Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ Gets Release Date on Netflix

After over three decades of acting, Halle Berry is finally making her directorial debut with Bruised, an MMA sports drama film that is headed to Netflix later this year. On Twitter, Berry announced that her film will be receiving an awards-friendly release date, as well as her excitement that her passion project is finally ready to be seen after three years. Before heading to Netflix though, Bruised already had its worldwide premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September of last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy