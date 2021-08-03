'The Wonder Years' Reboot Trailer Pays Tribute to its Roots

ABC's The Wonder Years reboot announced Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), one of Hollywood's busiest stars on the rise, has been cast in a recurring role. Maldonado, currently leaping from the top rope in STARZ's Heels as Rooster Robbins, portrays Coach Long, an affable guy who takes his job coaching a pre-teen baseball team very seriously. His son Tony is part of the team, as is Dean Williams the center character of the story. Both Tony and Dean ask their Coach if they can scrimmage against an all-white team across town, Long is not interested— that is until Dean's mom Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) convinces him that it's a good idea.