'The Wonder Years' Reboot Trailer Pays Tribute to its Roots

By Kristen Santer
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wonder Years reboot just released its first trailer for the upcoming ABC series, which is based on the iconic 80s sitcom of the same name. ABC ordered a pilot with Fred Savage, one of the stars of the original series, attached to direct back in summer of 2020, and gave it a full season order earlier this year. The Wonder Years is set to premiere as a fall entry in the 2021–22 television season. Saladin Patterson is the creator and executive producer for the series, accompanied by Lee Daniels, Marc Velez and Savage.

