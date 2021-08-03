John Cena and Joel Kinnaman on How James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Takes Surprising Left Turns
With writer-director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad opening this weekend in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with John Cena (Peacemaker) and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) about making the fantastic film. During the interview, they talked about who ruined the most takes from laughing at the dialogue, why they loved Gunn’s script, how the film takes a number of surprising left turns, the wild experience of shooting the movie, being part of a film where characters will die, and what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the film.collider.com
Comments / 0