JPMorgan has started pitching its in-house Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients in its wealth management business, according to news reports. The firm started offering the fund for the first time this week to clients in its private bank unit, which serves ultra-wealthy clients and held a call with advisors about the fund on Wednesday, CoinDesk writes. As of Thursday morning, the fund didn’t have any investments from clients, according to the web publication, which cites two people familiar with the matter.