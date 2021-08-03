Cancel
East Saint Louis, IL

Patient alleges hospital tried to collect a paid debt

By Marian Johns
Madison County Record
 3 days ago

EAST ST. LOUIS — A patient filed a class action lawsuit against Jersey Community Hospital, claiming it attempted to collect on an already paid medical bill. Toni Jackson, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated filed a complaint July 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois East St. Louis Division against Jersey Community Hospital and Consumer Collection Management Inc., alleging violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and Fair Credit Reporting Act.

madisonrecord.com

Community Policy