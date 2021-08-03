Cancel
Cell Phones

Google Maps for iOS Gets Dark Mode, Widgets, More

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has announced some improvements to Google Maps for iOS including, Dark Mode, Widgets, and Location Sharing in Messages. Chocolate or vanilla. Crunchy peanut butter or smooth. Androids or iPhones. No matter what your (device) preferences are, Google Maps is here to help you navigate, explore, and get things done as easily as possible. Today, we’re rolling out three new ways to more conveniently access Google Maps’ information about the world right from your iPhone.

#Widgets#Ios#Google Maps#Imessage#Ios#Settings#The App Store
