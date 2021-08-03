Detroit Lions Bubble Watch Week 2: Defense
The Detroit Lions defense in in flux. After last year’s disastrous performance, changes needed to be made everywhere, from scheme to coaches to personnel. Many of those personnel moves have already been made, with new general manager Brad Holmes reconfiguring the roster, with a clear focus on the defensive line. However there are many players from the previous regime that are still around and fighting for a spot on the roster.www.chatsports.com
