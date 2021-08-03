Cancel
Clemson, SC

Tigers headed to secbig10

tigernet.com
 2 days ago

I doubt there has been any contact, but I suspect all colleges are doing "due diligence". It would be irresponsible not to. I believe it is very unlikely any ACC team goes anywhere in the next few years. This SEC expansion is all about $$. The $$ is just not...

www.tigernet.com

#Sec#American Football#Acc#Sec#Nil
Posted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Posted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
MLBWILX-TV

Tigers Make It Seven Straight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Haase hit a three run homer early in the game and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 7-5 win over the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. Zach Short and Victor Reyes also hit solo homers for the Tigers who have now won seven straight games. The Rangers were swept in the four game series and have now lost nine games in a row. The Tigers, still unbeaten since the All Star break, now hit the road for a week end series at Kansas City. They have a 47-51 season record.
Posted by
The Clemson Insider

Tiger claims Olympic medal

A former Clemson student-athlete won an Olympic medal this weekend. Patricia Mamona was on the Clemson women's track and field team from 2007-11. She claimed a silver medal for Portugal in the women's triple (...)
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: Five things keeping the Tigers interesting

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 01: A wide-angle general view of Comerica Park during the Opening Day game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on April 1, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Indians 3-2. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) The...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Tigers in Tokyo: 3 former Memphis Tigers headed to the Olympics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Precious Achiuwa is one of three former Memphis Tigers who will take part in the Tokyo Olympic Summer Games. Achiuwa is chosen as one of the 12 final players for Team Nigeria Basketball, his home country. Achiuwa earned AAC Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year in his lone season at Memphis in 2019.
Saint David, AZmyheraldreview.com

Tigers hold youth football camp

ST. DAVID — With the start of high school football just around the corner, the coaches and players at St. David High School are hosting a football camp Thursday and Friday for youth in their area. The campers are taught the basics of throwing and catching a football, how to...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Rests Thursday

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers. With Detroit and Texas wrapping up their series with a day game, Cabrera will get a veteran's day off before likely rejoining the lineup Friday in Kansas City. Cabrera has gone 4-for-23 (.174 average) through the Tigers' first six games of the second half, but he's at least helped out fantasy managers by driving in seven runs over that stretch.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Tiger inks NFL contract

A former Clemson standout officially signed his first NFL contract on Friday. Amari Rodgers signed with the Green Bay Packers on Friday morning and announced the occasion on Instagram. The Packers traded up to select Rodgers with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft. According...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Illini roster is set for 2021-22

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois swam in the transfer portal waters this offseason even after landing Utah guard Alfonso Plummer and Florida forward Omar Payne early in the process. Brad Underwood had at least one scholarship to work with and maybe two. The Illinois men’s basketball coach was keeping his options open — particularly with uncertainty through most of the spring and part of the summer about what Kofi Cockburn was going to do.
tigernet.com

Re: Kanak is a Tiger

White hot on the recruiting trail. Welcome to the Clemson family Jaren! Have a great senior campaign, and we look forward to your arrival. Go Tigers!

