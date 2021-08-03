Cancel
Society

The Women Setting the Gender Equality Agenda

Foreign Policy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we considered what to do for this last episode of the Hidden Economics of Remarkable Women’s first season, it was hard to think of the right people to interview. Who could really comment on what women are facing in the entire world? Thankfully, we were able to connect with two of the most influential women in the world fighting for global gender equality. They reflect on some of the themes we covered on the podcast and what they’re doing to move these issues forward.

foreignpolicy.com

